Andrea Riseborough and Domhnall Gleeson star in Alice & Jack on Channel 4

Brand new drama Alice & Jack starring Andrea Riseborough and Domhnall Gleeson is coming to Channel 4 this Valentine’s Day.

Advertisements

Alice & Jack comes from award-winning writer and film director Victor Levin (Mad Men, Mad About You). It will air on Wednesday, 14 February at 9PM on Channel 4 and Channel4.com.

Academy Award-nominated actress and producer Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie, Birdman) and actor, director, and screenwriter Domhnall Gleeson (Brooklyn, The Revenant), star as a love-struck couple.

When Alice and Jack first meet, they are bound by a connection so powerful it seems nothing can break it. But a deep trauma from Alice’s past causes her to reject Jack, leading them to part ways.

Over the years that follow, their lives continue to intersect. Each time, the raw love between them is broken by circumstance, the past, or their own imperfections.

Then, just when it seems that their love will finally become tangible, they receive terrible news that will irrevocably change both of their futures.

In the end, Alice and Jack may even wonder if it’s possible that love can last beyond life itself.Honest, intimate, and surprisingly funny, the series shows love in all its unexpected, technicolour, kaleidoscopic beauty

Aisling Bea (Greatest Days, This Way Up), Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education, Living) and Sunil Patel (This Time with Alan Partridge, Stath Lets Flats) also feature in supporting roles.

Andrea Riseborough said: “This story is for anyone who could or couldn’t make the sacrifice that love demanded, for anyone who battles and accepts the one who makes their soul soar, for anyone who longs to feel, who has felt, and who feels the tingling anticipation of love’s joy.”

Advertisements

Domhnall Gleeson added: “Alice & Jack keep coming back to each other because they can’t help themselves – they find in each other something that they don’t have on their own. I think they’re soulmates, I think it’s bigger than just the two of them.

“Their story centres on connection and love in the most beautiful way and reminds us that we are always allowed to smile – even if it’s through the tears.”