World On Fire cancelled by the BBC

World On Fire has been cancelled by the BBC after two seasons.

The war drama first aired in 2019 while the second outing aired in 2023.

However there’s bad news for fans as it’s been confirmed there won’t be a third season.

Executive producer Susanne Simpson revealed at the Television Critics Association that the BBC decided not to renew the show for “many different reasons.”

World On Fire told the story of World War Two through the perspectives of ordinary individuals, tracking brave young heroes who battled for liberty.

The show transported audiences from the battle-scarred streets of Britain into the heart of battle, through the resistance in occupied France, and onto the harsh sands of the North African desert – where soldiers grappled with adapting to an entirely different form of warfare.

Those on the cast included Cel Spellman, Yrsa Daley-Ward, Eryk Biedunkiewicz, Ewan Mitchell, Mateusz Więcławek, Lesley Manville, Jonah Hauer-King, Blake Harrison, Julia Brown, Zofia Wichłacz, Parker Sawyers and Eugénie Derouand.

You can watch the two seasons of World On Fire on BBC iPlayer here.

In the US, the show airs on MASTERPIECE on PBS.