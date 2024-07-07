Why Joel Dommett won’t be on Strictly anytime soon

Don’t expect to see Joel Dommett on Strictly Come Dancing any time soon.

While it could be the pinnacle of the TV host’s career, his wife Hannah isn’t keen on the idea.

Model Hannah Cooper-Dommett has made it clear she doesn’t want their four-year marriage to fall victim to Strictly‘s infamous curse.

Joel, known for hosting The Masked Singer and The Masked Dancer, has been approached to join the BBC dance show.

However, Hannah has firmly steered him away from it due to its reputation for causing breakups.

In a chat with The Sun on Sunday, Hannah said: “I have a rule with Joel that I’d rather, if there was a choice, he didn’t do Strictly.”

She added: “I hate to say it, but the Strictly curse and all that stuff. And it makes me sound awful because Joel says, ‘Don’t you trust me?’. He can practise the Tango at home with me, it’s fine.”

However the so-called curse isn’t the only reason Hannah thinks Joel shouldn’t compete for the Glitterball trophy.

“He’s awful at dancing,” she admitted.

While we can rule Joel out, names on this year’s this year’s Strictly line up could include Corrie star Helen Worth, The Traitors’ icon Mollie, Comedian Chris McCausland and popstar Nicola Roberts.

The new series will launch this autumn on BBC One.