Brand new comedy drama We Might Regret This comes to BBC Two this summer

Inspired by the lives and experiences of its creators Kyla Harris and Lee Getty, We Might Regret This comes from the producers of Big Boys, People Just Do Nothing and Stath Lets Flats, Roughcut TV.

We Might Regret This will start on Monday, 19 August at 10PM on BBC Two. All episodes will also be released on BBC iPlayer the same date.

The cast features Kyla Harris as Freya, Darren Boyd as Abe and Elena Saurel as Jo.

Focusing on a new relationship, an upcoming blended family, and a strong female friendship, the series follows Freya, a 30-something Canadian artist and tetraplegic.

She moves to London for Abe, a 50-something conventional lawyer who believes he can still learn new tricks.

Freya and Abe’s relationship takes off quickly, with Abe inviting Freya to move into his house before she even sees the upstairs.

Due to Freya’s disability, living together involves having personal assistants (PAs) who are always present, acting as a third party during every romantic moment and domestic argument.

After struggling to find the right person for this highly personal role, Freya invites her chaotic and impulsive best friend, Jo, to take the job. What could possibly go wrong?

Co-Creators Kyla Harris and Lee Getty said: “We are thrilled that Roughcut TV, the BBC and Village Roadshow Television feel that our messiest and most joyous lived experiences of friendship, love and disability can amuse audiences.

“And here we just thought they were bad decisions.”