We Are Lady Parts series 2 comes to Channel 4

Series two of music comedy series We Are Lady Parts will come to Channel 4 this month.

Advertisements

Six brand new episodes will be available in the UK from Thursday, 30 May on Channel 4. All episodes will be available to stream or you can watch on TV at 9PM.

From Nida Manzoor (Doctor Who, Enterprice, Hounslow Diaries), the award-winning and critically acclaimed comedy series follows a Muslim female punk band called Lady Parts.

The cast features Anjana Vasan as Amina Hussain, Sarah Kameela Impey as Saira, Zaqi Ismail as Ahsan, Juliette Motamed as Ayesha, Faith Omole as Ayesha, Momtaz as Lucie Shorthouse and Aiysha Hart as Noor.

After a magical summer filled with gigs, Lady Parts return with a renewed artistic vision and a growing fanbase. Frontwoman Saira is determined to take the band to the next level by recording their debut album with the iconic Dirty Mahmood at Molico Studios, provided they can fund the studio time. Band manager Momtaz faces the challenge of raising the necessary funds.

Meanwhile, lead guitarist Amina embraces her ‘villain era’, adopting a new attitude of strong boundaries and clear non-negotiables, which lands her at the heart of a love triangle involving her friend-zoned companion Ahsan and the charming folky troubadour Billy.

However, their plans are threatened when a rival Muslim band, Second Wife, led by Saira’s ardent follower and lifestyle blogger Taifa, goes viral with a cover of Lady Parts’ hit song, leaving the band to confront the possibility of being overshadowed.

Nida Manzoor, Writer, Creator and Director, said of series two: “I feel so incredibly lucky and excited to have the opportunity to make a second series of We Are Lady Parts. I can’t wait to delve back into the world of the band and go deeper into their lives. Expect more high jinks, more music, and more flights of fancy. SPARTA!”

Fiona McDermott, Head of Comedy, Channel 4 added: “We Are Lady Parts is the rallying cry from a fearlessly funny, contemporary and dial-shifting comedy that felt uniquely Channel 4 at its heart. The show deftly took big ideas around identity, representation, gender and creativity and wrapped them up in a truly original and hilarious show full of love, romance and sisterly power.”

Advertisements

We Are Lady Parts is produced by Working Title Television and airs on streaming service Peacock in the US, where season 2 will also be available.

You can watch series 1 of We Are Lady Parts on Channel 4 here.