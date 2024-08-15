Waterloo Road renewed for two more series on BBC One

The BBC has confirmed that Waterloo Road will continue to grace our screens with two more series commissioned, securing its place on BBC iPlayer and BBC One until at least 2026.

Filming for the new series has kicked off in Greater Manchester.

The two new series will join the two already set to air this September and early next year.

Waterloo Road made a strong comeback in January last year after gaining renewed popularity on BBC iPlayer during lockdown, and it hasn’t looked back since.

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama said: “It’s incredibly rewarding to see Waterloo Road go from strength to strength – both creatively on screen, where it remains hugely popular with viewers of all ages, as well as behind the scenes developing the next generation of exciting UK television talent.

“We’re delighted to announce two more series for BBC iPlayer and BBC One.”

The next series, set to debut this September, will see actor and comedian Jason Manford join the cast as Steve Savage, the school’s new headteacher.

Fans can also look forward to new characters played by Saira Choudhry, Olly Rhodes, and more, alongside returning favourites like Adam Thomas and Kym Marsh.

For those who can’t wait, all previous episodes of Waterloo Road are available for streaming on BBC iPlayer.