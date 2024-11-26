New Unforgotten spin-off could be even more addictive than the original

The critically acclaimed ITV drama Unforgotten is coming back for its sixth series next year, and this time it’s bringing something extra.

The upcoming season sees Sinéad Keenan and Sanjeev Bhaskar reprising their roles as DCI Jess James and DI Sunny Khan.

The duo will continue to tackle emotionally complex cold cases, peeling back layers of secrets and uncovering buried truths.

UNFORGOTTEN SERIES 5. Pictured:SINEAD KEENAN as DCI Jessica James and SANJEEV BHASKAR as DI Sunny.Khan.

Alongside the new episodes, ITV is reportedly set a two-part documentary series, The Real Unforgotten, inspired by the hit show.

This new project will dive into real-life cold cases in the same vein as the fictional investigations led by DCI Jess James and DI Sunny Khan.

A source revealed: “Often real-life events get featured in factual TV shows and then inspire dramas, but in this case it’s the other way around.”

“ITV bosses saw this as a no-brainer and there are plenty of incredible cold cases to choose from that can feature,” they added to The Sun.

Series six of Unforgotten will air on ITV1 and ITVX in the new year.

The plot focuses on the discovery of human remains on Whitney Marsh disrupting both detectives’ personal lives.

With Dr Leanne Balcombe’s forensic expertise, Jess and Sunny are quickly drawn into a grim investigation involving dismembered remains, searching for other potential evidence nearby.

The returning cast includes Jordan Long, Carolina Main, Pippa Nixon, and Georgia Mackenzie, reprising their roles as Jess and Sunny’s dependable police team. Andrew Lancel and Kate Robbins are also back as Jess’s husband and mother.

Joining the cast this series are Victoria Hamilton, MyAnna Buring, Max Fairley, Elham Elas, Jan Francis, and Damien Maloney.

As always, these seemingly unrelated lives will intersect in unexpected ways, as Jess and Sunny work to untangle their connections to the murder at the heart of the series.

For those who want to catch up, series 1-5 of Unforgotten are available now on ITVX.