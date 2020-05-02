The BBC has announced its programming for Eurovision 2020 with this year's main contest cancelled.

BBC One will air two specials in place of the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest.

Advertisements

Airing on Saturday, May 16, - the intended day of the Eurovision 2020 final - will be Eurovision: Come Together and Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light.

In Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light (6:30PM on BBC One, May 16), Eurovision royalty Graham Norton will give UK viewers the opportunity to take part in a live vote to crown their favourite Eurovision performance from an eclectic short list compiled by experts and celebrity super fans.

Viewers can cast their votes on the night by visiting bbc.co.uk/eurovision.

Following Eurovision: Come Together, at 8PM on May 16 BBC One will be broadcasting Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light, which will honour all 41 songs that would have competed in the 2020 contest but in a non-competitive format, as well as providing plenty of surprises for fans and viewers at home.

Just like the contest itself, the live show will be simultaneously broadcast across Europe and beyond and will be hosted by the original Dutch presenters for Eurovision Song Contest 2020 Chantal Janzen, Edsilia Rombley and Jan Smit from The Netherlands.

There will also be an unforgettable virtual sing-a-long where fans from across the world will dress up and form a huge Eurovision choir performing Johnny Logan's winning song for Ireland in 1980, ‘What's Another Year’.

Advertisements

Graham Norton will provide live commentary for BBC One viewers.

Graham Norton said: “Eurovision offers a real escapism for people, which is something we need more than ever throughout these times.

"This year people at home can celebrate the amazing spirit of the event and hopefully get the chance to take their mind off the current situation for a few hours.”

Then at 10PM over on BBC Two there's The A-Z of Eurovision.

Rylan Clark-Neal narrates a guide to all things Eurovision in this brand new compilation of highlights from BBC Studios as he takes a sideways look at the greatest singing contest on the planet.

Moving through the alphabet, Rylan will be taking us from A, which is of course for Abba & Azerbaijan but also animals - featuring the Italian gorilla man and Azerbaijan’s artist dancing with a horse’s head through Z is for Zelmerlöw, Måns Zelmerlöw to be precise. The only Eurovision performer to have won the contest, hosted the contest and taken part in an interval act.

The A-Z of Eurovision will also feature all the disasters, the costume changes and memorable musical moments from 65 years of Eurovision.

Advertisements

Rylan Clark-Neal said: “It’s so sad that Eurovision 2020 had to be cancelled, but it’s understandable and it doesn’t mean we can’t still escape to the Eurovision bubble. We’re so excited to be bringing Eurovision content to Saturday 16th May to keep up the tradition of many years of this amazing event.

"I’m thrilled to be fronting The A-Z of Eurovision and Eurovision Kings and Queens of Pop and looking forward to leaving the current situation behind for a night of pure Eurovision gold!"

More on: Eurovision 2020