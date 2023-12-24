Royal Carols Together at Christmas line up tonight

Royal Carols: Together at Christmas comes to ITV tonight with a new festive special.

The Princess of Wales hosts a special Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, dedicating this year’s event to honouring those who support babies, young children, and families across the UK.

Organised by The Princess and backed by The Royal Foundation, the service aims to unite people during the festive season and acknowledge the extraordinary efforts of individuals who have significantly contributed to helping others throughout the year.

Tied to the Princess’ Shaping Us campaign, the event will highlight the optimism surrounding new life and emphasize the importance of creating nurturing environments for children and the adults in their lives.

Royal Carols Together at Christmas line up

The service, designed to resonate with people of all faiths and beliefs, will feature performances by the globally acclaimed Westminster Abbey choir, which will present some of the nation’s favourite carols.

Musical guests include Jacob Collier, Freya Ridings, and James Bay, with a unique duet by Beverley Knight and Adam Lambert. Notable readings will be delivered by figures such as The Prince of Wales, Micheal Ward, Emma Willis, Roman Kemp and Jim Broadbent, along with a special poem by Children’s Laureate Joseph Coelho, to be read by Leonie Elliott.

The event will be televised as Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, airing tonight at 7:45PM on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve.

The programme will include an introduction from The Princess of Wales and feature segments that emphasize the significance of early childhood and the commendable efforts of community members in supporting young children during their formative years. Contributors to these segments include Rio and Kate Ferdinand, Ugo Monye, Andrea & Virginia Bocelli and Dame Sheila Hancock.

Westminster Abbey will be adorned with sustainable, eco-friendly Christmas decorations, reflecting the theme of children and families. New additions this year include a Christmas Post Box outside the Abbey for children to send handmade cards and greetings to peers who may be facing challenges.

The Action for Children Young Carers Aloud choir, composed of 12 young carers, the youngest being just six years old, will welcome guests with carols and songs.

Royal Carols: Together at Christmas is on Christmas Eve at 7:45PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

