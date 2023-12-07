ITV has confirmed the start date for new episodes of its hit TV game show Riddiculous which returns for a second series.

The show will once again be hosted by Ranvir Singh, with Henry Lewis as Riddlemaster.

When is Riddiculous back on TV?

Series 2 of Riddiculous will begin on Monday, 1 January 2024 at 3:45PM on ITV1.

New episodes will then continue weekdays, Monday – Fridays throughout the new year.

You’ll also be able to watch online via ITVX.

Riddiculous on ITV and ITVX. Pictured: Ranvir Singh and Henry Lewis. (C) East Media

How does the game show work?

In Riddiculous, teams of two compete in answering rapid general knowledge questions to solve riddles and accumulate cash. After three intense rounds, one duo advances to the ultimate challenge: Henry’s Riddle Run, where they race against time to tackle a sequence of fast-paced riddles.

In a final twist, they face a crucial decision to either double their winnings or risk it all on a last, decisive riddle. This game is fast, fierce, and utterly thrilling.

Who is Riddlemaster Henry?

Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh is joined in each episode by Henry Lewis as the show’s ‘Riddlemaster’.

You may recognise Henry from BBC One TV series The Goes Wrong Show. He is a founding member of Mischief Theatre, the company behind stage shows such as The Play That Goes Wrong.

He has also appeared on the Royal Variety Performance and on Children In Need.

Henry said: “I’ve always loved riddles and puzzles. In fact during lockdown, I started a new business called The Mystery Agency which sells escape room-style puzzle boxes! So when the Riddiculous team got in touch and said they wanted me to read the riddles on their amazing new show, I was incredibly excited indeed.”

Apply for Riddiculous

Applications for Riddiculous are currently closed. Casting for the latest series took place in 2023 with a closing date in September.

There’s no word yet on if there will be a third series, in which case we’ll have more information on how to apply.

Produced by East Media, part of The Whisper Group, the first series of Riddiculous aired in late 2022. You can watch episodes online now via the ITVX website.

