Who’s on the latest episode of Live At The Apollo tonight has been confirmed.

Live at the Apollo has proved a a cornerstone in the rise of numerous celebrated British comedians from Michael McIntyre to Katherine Ryan.

Since its inception, the show has been a pivotal platform for stand-up comedy, showcasing the vast range of comedic talent in the UK. It has not only highlighted established names but also played a crucial role in introducing audiences to emerging comedy talents poised to become future stars.

Who’s on Live at the Apollo tonight?

In tonight’s episode (Tuesday, 12 December), the inimitable Stephen Bailey welcomes comedians Lara Ricote and Glenn Moore to the stage.

It is a brand new episode, the sixth of seven from series 18.

Live at the Apollo is broadcast on BBC Two, currently airing on Tuesday nights at 9:45PM.

You can also stream the show online via the BBC iPlayer.

How to get tickets?

To obtain tickets for Live at the Apollo, prospective attendees can visit the SRO Audiences website and pre-register their email addresses for the chance to secure tickets for the upcoming series and the Christmas special.

These tickets are free, but attendees must be at least 18 years old.

Where is Live at the Apollo filmed?

The iconic Hammersmith Apollo in London serves as the filming location for Live at the Apollo.

It’s conveniently accessible via the Hammersmith tube station, which connects to the District, Piccadilly, and Hammersmith & City lines. Most recordings take place in the evening, with doors opening at 6:30 PM, although the Christmas episode is typically filmed in the afternoon.

All about the show

Originally launched in 2004 as Jack Dee Live at the Apollo, the program has featured a plethora of renowned comedians, including Joan Rivers, Romesh Ranganathan, Sarah Millican and Sir Lenny Henry, among others.

Now, 115 episodes in, Live at the Apollo continues to set the standard for stand-up comedy on television, transforming comedians into household names and elevating stars to the status of comedy legends.

The BBC recently announced a further two series for 2024 and 2025. Each has six episodes, plus a Christmas special.

Next year will mark a special milestone for the show as it celebrates its 20th anniversary.

More on: BBC TV