Doctor Who cast for The Giggle special episode 2023

Here’s a full list of who’s on the cast of the third and final Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary special The Giggle.

In a surprising turn during the BBC’s 100th-anniversary celebration of Doctor Who last year Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor underwent a dramatic regeneration.

David Tennant was revealed as the new Fourteenth Doctor, marking his much-anticipated return to the series. Catherine Tate reprises her role as Donna Noble, with three new episodes.

In the thrilling third episode, the haunting laughter of an enigmatic puppet begins to drive humanity to madness. The Doctor soon uncovers the chilling return of the fearsome Toymaker, confronting a battle that seems impossible to triumph over.

Doctor Who cast – The Giggle

David Tennant plays The Doctor

Catherine Tate plays Donna Noble

Ncuti Gatwa plays The Doctor

Charlie de Melo plays Charles Banerjee

Neil Patrick Harris plays The Toymaker

John Mackay plays John Logie Baird

Bernard Cribbins plays Wilfred Mott

Ruth Madeley plays Shirley Anne-Bingham

Yasmin Finney plays Rose Noble

Jacqueline King plays Sylvia Noble

Indira Varma plays The Duchess

Alexander Devrient plays Colonel Ibrahim

Tim Hudson plays Edward Lawn Bridges

Nicholas Briggs plays the voice of the Vlinx

Lachele Carl plays Trinity Wells

Leigh Lothian plays the voice of Stooky Sue

Karl Collins plays Shaun Temple

Bonnie Langford plays Melanie Bush

Jemma Redgrave plays Kate Stewart

Watch Doctor Who on TV and online

The third Doctor Who special airs on Saturday, 9 December on BBC One at 6:30PM

Fans in the UK also watch online on BBC iPlayer. For viewers outside the UK, the specials will be available to watch online on Disney+.

In the first of the specials, The Doctor was caught in a fight to the death when a spaceship crash-landed in London. As the battle wreaked havoc, destiny headed towards the Doctor’s old friend, Donna.

While last week, The Tardis took the Doctor and Donna to the furthest edge of adventure. To escape, they had to face the most desperate fight of their lives, with the fate of the universe hanging in the balance.

This year introduces a fresh addition to the franchise with the new spin-off Doctor Who: Unleashed scheduled to broadcast on Saturday nights at 7:30PM following the primary episodes.

Doctor Who will make its comeback on Christmas Day on BBC One, featuring Ncuti Gatwa as he embarks on his first journey in the iconic role of the Fifteenth Doctor. He will be accompanied by Millie Gibson, making her debut as his latest companion, Ruby Sunday.

