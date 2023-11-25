Doctor Who 2023 cast for The Star Beast special episode

Here’s a run down on who’s on the cast of the first of Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary specials tonight, The Star Beast.

In a surprising turn of events during the BBC centenary special of Doctor Who, Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor underwent regeneration to become David Tennant, marking his return as the Fourteenth Doctor.

Alongside him, Catherine Tate reprises her role as Donna Noble, for three brand new episodes for 2023.

A teaser for the first episode shares: “The Doctor is caught in a fight to the death as a spaceship crash-lands in London. But as the battle wreaks havoc, destiny is converging on the Doctor’s old friend, Donna.”

Doctor Who cast – The Star Beast

Here’s a full list of who’s on the cast of Doctor Who special The Star Beast…

David Tennant plays The Doctor

Catherine Tate plays Donna Noble

Miriam Margolyes plays Voice of the Meep

Yasmin Finney plays Rose Noble

Karl Collins plays Shaun Temple

Matt Green plays BBC Reporter

Jacqueline King plays Sylvia Noble

Jo Martin plays Ruth Clayton

Ruth Madeley plays Shirley Anne-Bingham

Jamie Hayden plays Colonel Chan

Dara Lall plays Fudge

Watch Doctor Who on TV and online

In celebration of the 60th anniversary of the iconic series, the beloved duo returns for three special Doctor Who episodes, set to air on consecutive Saturday nights.

The adventure begins with The Star Beast on 25 November at 6:30PM, where the Doctor and Donna mysteriously cross paths once again. The excitement continues with Wild Blue Yonder on 2 December and reaches its peak in The Giggle on 9 December, promising viewers a captivating journey through the cosmos.

Fans in the UK can catch these episodes on BBC One and stream them on BBC iPlayer. For viewers outside the UK, the specials will be available to watch online on Disney+.

Alongside the main show, 2023 welcomes brand new spin-off Doctor Who: Unleashed.

Steffan Powell, BBC’s Gaming Correspondent and ex-Radio 1 Newsbeat Presenter, is at the helm. Following each episode of Doctor Who, viewers can tune in to BBC Three or catch up on iPlayer, where Steffan will guide them through the making of this extraordinary drama. Unleashed offers an in-depth look at the series, featuring exclusive interviews with both the on-screen talent and the creative minds behind the scenes, making it the perfect accompaniment to Doctor Who.