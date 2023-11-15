PopMaster TV renewed for second series on More 4

Channel 4 has announced the commissioning of an extended second series of the hit music quiz show PopMaster TV.

The new series will air on the digital channel More4, promising to offer an even more exhilarating experience for music trivia fans.

The upcoming series, comprised of 16 episodes each lasting an hour, will see legendary radio DJ Ken Bruce return as the host. Adding to the excitement, the series will feature two celebrity specials.

Fans can expect more music, more questions, and greater opportunities for contestants to showcase their knowledge of pop music trivia. Glasgow will once again serve as the filming location for the series.

PopMaster TV involves five contestants competing in a head-to-head battle to prove their expertise in music knowledge through six knockout rounds. These rounds include engaging segments such as ‘Intros, Middles and Ends’, ‘Video Gaga’, ‘Pop Years’, and ‘It’s Only Words’. The final stage, ‘Original PopMaster’, sees two players vying for the top spot, with the ultimate challenge being the ‘3 in 10’ round, determining who takes home the coveted PopMaster TV gold disc.

Originating from the iconic radio quiz, which has been a staple for 25 years, the first series of PopMaster TV significantly boosted More4’s viewership earlier this year.

Ken Bruce said: “After playing PopMaster on the radio for 25 years, it was a joy to work with Channel 4 and 12 Yard to finally bring it to TV screens earlier this year. PopMaster TV was brilliant fun and I’m thrilled we get to do it again but with more than double the episodes to put even more music lovers, and some celebs, to the ultimate pop trivia test.”

Jo Street, Channel 4’s head of Daytime and Features, added: “As we hoped they would, our More4 audience really embraced and loved PopMaster TV and I am chuffed to bits that it’s coming back for a longer run.

“It’s a dream working with the supremely talented Ken Bruce, Phil Swern and the team at 12 Yard to bring this fantastic format from radio to television and I can’t wait to be embarrassingly competitive with the next set of brilliant contestants as we all attempt to become a PopMaster TV champion.”