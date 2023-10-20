Watch trailer for new series of Shetland with Ashley Jensen

Here’s your first look at the brand new series of Shetland with Ashley Jensen.

The popular crime drama returns for its eighth series on BBC One.

This new series features Ashley Jensen in her debut as Detective Inspector Ruth Calder, taking over the lead role of the show from Douglas Henshall.

Shetland’s new series starts on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday, 1 November at 9PM.

Watch a first look trailer now…

The story, originally inspired by award-winning novels from crime writer Ann Cleeves, follows Met Police Detective Inspector Ruth Calder (Ashley Jensen) as she returns to her hometown of Shetland to retrieve a vulnerable witness to a gangland murder.

During this time, Tosh (Alison O’Donnell) must put her investigation into mysterious animal deaths on hold to assist Calder in locating the witness before it’s too late.

However, Calder’s hostility toward Shetland will challenge Tosh’s perception of her adopted home. Their journey into the darker aspects of Shetland’s past and present will put this budding partnership to the test.

Also on the cast of the latest series are Phyllis Logan (Guilt, Downtown Abbey), Jamie Sives (Guilt, Annika), Dawn Steele (Holby City, Granite Harbour), Don Gilet (EastEnders, Sherwood), Ann Louise Ross (River City, Katie Morag) and Lorraine McIntosh (Outlander, My Name is Joe). The guest cast will star alongside series regulars including Steven Robertson (playing DC Sandy Wilson), Lewis Howden (Sgt Billy McCabe), Anne Kidd (Cora McLean), Angus Miller (Donnie), Conor McCarry (PC Alex Grant) and Eubha Akilade (PC Lorna Burns).

With a history of being beloved by millions of fans on BBC One and iPlayer, the previous series achieved an average of 7.2 million viewers over its run (a 30-day all-screens figure). The show first aired in 2013.

You can watch past series online now via BBC iPlayer here.