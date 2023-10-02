Family Fortunes renewed for new series with Gino D'Acampo

Family Fortunes has been renewed for a brand new series on ITV1 and ITVX.

Gino D’Acampo will be back to host the iconic gameshow with ten new episodes.

First airing in 1980, Family Fortunes has become an integral part of ITV’s line up thanks to Gino’s side-splitting and utterly distinctive hosting approach, guaranteeing uproarious family entertainment.

In this game, two families engage in a head-to-head battle to identify the most popular responses to survey questions presented to 100 individuals, all while vying for a chance to claim a £30,000 jackpot.

Over a series of rounds, participants are tasked with thinking on their feet, frequently leading to moments of sheer hilarity and one-of-a-kind television highlights.

Presenter Gino D’Acampo said: “I had so much fun filming the last series of Family Fortunes, so I can’t wait to be back in the studio to film 10 new episodes. The contestants are at the heart of the show and the success of each series is really down to the wonderful families that take part.

“I’m looking forward to hearing all the interesting and silly answers – I have a feeling this series will be the best one yet.”

Charlie Irwin, Managing Director of producers Thames adds: “I’m so pleased to see Family Fortunes return for a new series, the show is such a joy to make, and I’m excited for the team to get started on the fourth series.

“We’re going to have fantastic families, incredible questions and I’m sure, even more outrageous answers – stay tuned!”

A start date for the new series is to be confirmed. You can catch up with past episodes online now via ITVX.