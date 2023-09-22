All seasons of Love, Victor come to BBC Three and iPlayer

American teen comedy-drama Love, Victor is coming to BBC Three and iPlayer in the UK!

All three seasons of the show will soon be streaming online and airing on TV.

Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, Love, Victor is inspired by and set in the same world as the 2018 film Love, Simon.

Season one stars Michael Cimino (Never Have I Ever), Rachel Hilson (Red, White & Royal Blue), Anthony Turpel (The Bold and The Beautiful), Bebe Wood (The New Normal), Mason Gooding (Scream VI) and Ana Ortiz (Ugly Betty).

Love, Victor centers around Victor (Michael Cimino), a newcomer at Creekwood High School. The show delves into his voyage of self-discovery, as he grapples with familial issues and comes to terms with his own sexual identity. When the high school experience becomes overwhelming, he seeks guidance from Simon (played by Nick Robinson, the lead in the original “Love, Simon” movie).

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition said: “Love, Victor is a heartfelt, funny and nuanced coming-of-age story, beautifully portrayed by a winning and relatable cast.”

