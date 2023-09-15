Channel 4 set to air Dispatches documentary about 'top UK celeb'

An A-list household name is reportedly the focus of an upcoming Channel 4 Dispatches documentary on Saturday.

Channel 4 has scheduled a mystery 90-minute special of its investigative series to air at 9PM on 16 September.

The broadcaster has yet to officially confirm the subject, with listings information provided to press simply reading: “A 90-minute special Dispatches investigation. Full billing to follow closer to TX [Transmission].”

However the Daily Mirror newspaper reports that the show will focus on a British celebrity with allegations that “could end their career”.

The tabloid also says that the feature-length show will look into “a number of celebrities in the industry” and claims the episode “is said to be potentially hugely damaging.”.

A TV insider told the newspaper: “This programme has been years in the making and is being edited up to the last minute. It has the potential to halt the career of at least one celebrity with the contents.”

There has been a flurry of social media speculation about who the subject of the Dispatches show this weekend will be ever since it popped up in schedules.

Channel 4 have so far declined to comment.

Dispatches Special on Channel 4 airs on Saturday, 16 August at 9PM.

You’ll also be able to watch online via Channel4.com

Dispatches is an acclaimed current affairs documentary series that has broadcast on Channel 4 since 1987.

The show has been a prominent platform for investigative journalism, tackling a wide range of topics from social issues and politics to consumer affairs and human interest stories through in-depth reporting and undercover investigations.

The series has won more than 10 BAFTA TV Awards and achieved five RTS Awards over its almost 40 years on TV.