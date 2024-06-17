First look: Love Island 2024 spoilers – Episode 15 (17 June)

Advertisements

On tonight’s Love Island, Ciaran’s confession about Grace upsets Nicole; Harriett questions Ronnie’s loyalty and Joey tries to reassure a doubtful Samantha.

Will and Uma Omar and Uma Ronnie and Tiff Tiff Samantha and Joey Joey Samantha Nicole, Jess and Harriet Grace and Joey Grace Grace and Joey kiss Joey Sean Harriett Harriett and Samantha The girls Tiff, Uma and Harriett Nicole and Ciaran Ciaran, Omar and Ronnie ❮ ❯

Ciaran feels guilty about a comment he made during a beer pong game, telling Omar he would have chosen to kiss Grace instead of Nicole. He confesses this to Nicole, who reacts negatively, calling him immature and suggesting he pursue Grace if that’s what he wants. Ciaran realises his honesty may have backfired.

Harriett is worried about her relationship with Ronnie, especially after he was taken on a sleepover by new arrival Tiffany. She shares her concerns with Sean, questioning Ronnie’s loyalty and expressing frustration over the uncertainty.

The dynamics in the Villa shift after the sleepover, prompting Joey to address Samantha’s feelings. Samantha feels like a placeholder until someone better comes along. Joey tries to reassure her, but the tension remains as Samantha questions if he kissed anyone at the sleepover.

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.