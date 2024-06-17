Advertisements

Strictly star Craig Revel Horwood is stepping into the spotlight with his debut solo album, due to drop this autumn, followed by an extensive UK tour in 2025.

The album, titled Revelations: Songs Boys Don’t Sing, will be released on 18th October via the Westway Music label.

Fans can get a taste today (Monday, 17 June) with the release of Craig’s debut solo single, a dance floor rendition of Dame Shirley Bassey’s classic This Is My Life. Stream it here!

In support of his album, Craig will hit the road for a 53-date UK tour starting in Eastleigh on 4th April 2025 and wrapping up in Dunfermline on 28th June. Highlights include a stop at London’s Union Chapel on 26th April.

Craig will be back on Strictly this autumn

Craig promises fans a “Fab-U-Lous” night filled with glamour, tall tales, and big songs from his album. The tracklist features classics like Don’t Rain On My Parade from Funny Girl, On My Own from Les Miserables, and Little Girls from Annie, a song Craig has performed many times as Miss Hannigan.

Craig said, “I am thrilled to announce the release of my debut album! It’s a momentous occasion for me, and I can’t wait to share the songs I’ve carefully chosen. Throughout my musical journey, I’ve had the privilege of performing as both a dancer and a singer in numerous musicals. However, this album holds a special place in my heart as I’ve had the opportunity to select songs that truly resonate with me.

“Each track on the album is traditionally associated with female singers, which presented a delightful challenge. I embraced this opportunity to record these songs, knowing that it might be my only chance to give them my own interpretation. The album is a perfect blend of drama, pathos, romance, and a touch of high camp. I’ve poured my heart and soul into every note, hoping that you will love each and every song.

“Thank you for joining me on this incredible musical journey. I can’t wait for you to experience the magic of my album!”

Tickets are on sale now at craigrevelhorwood.com.