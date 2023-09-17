Countryfile Ramble for BBC Children in Need returns for 2023 special

Countryfile Ramble for BBC Children in Need returns to screens for its 2023 special.

Presenters including Matt Baker MBE, John Craven, Anita Rani, Margherita Taylor and Charlotte Smith will once again be lacing up their walking boots and encouraging the Great British public to go on a life changing stroll.

Now in its ninth year, the return of the Ramble will see regular Countryfile presenters once again teaming up with six inspirational young people who will be encouraging the nation to get rambling and lacing up their walking boots to take on a ramble challenge in some of the UK’s most picturesque spots.

This year will see the presenters joined by young people in some of the most stunning spots in Wales, Scotland, England, and Northern Ireland for the 2023 Countryfile Ramble special, which will air on Sunday 29th October.

Matt Baker will lead a ramble in Wales, accompanied by 12-year-old Lily and her 10-year-old friend Isabella, both survivors of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia, thanks to the support of Anne, a Play Therapist funded by BBC Children in Need.

In Scotland, Anita Rani will walk with 13-year-old Erin, a liver transplant recipient who thrives with the aid of a BBC Children in Need-funded project at the Children’s Liver Disease Foundation.

Margherita Taylor will embark on a rural ramble with 20-year-old Fionntan, whose journey to acceptance was facilitated by Crisis Café and its BBC Children in Need-funded mental health practitioners.

In England, Charlotte Smith will join 7-year-old Joey, who overcame Cerebral Palsy challenges with the help of STEPS Conductive Education, also supported by BBC Children in Need.

John Craven will reconnect with Cianna and her mum Hayley, who established Cianna’s Smile, a BBC Children in Need-funded youth project supporting families affected by Sickle Cell Anaemia.

The Countryfile Ramble for BBC Children in Need will air on BBC One on Sunday, 29 October.

John Craven said: “We’re thrilled to be in our ninth year of Countryfile Ramble for BBC Children in Need. This is always such an exciting time of year for our viewers, and I know they will be supporting the presenters and young people taking on this year’s ramble challenges. Going on a sponsored ramble is a brilliant way to help change the lives of children and young people across the UK for the better – taking part in a ramble is not only good for your wellbeing and physical health but will give projects and local charities the funds they need to give young people a brighter future.”

Since the Countryfile Ramble began in 2015, ramblers across the UK have raised more than £14.2million for the charity.

For more information and to donate, visit www.bbcchildreninneed.co.uk/shows/countryfile-ramble/