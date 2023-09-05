A League of Their Own returns to Sky for 2023 with new panellists

Sky’s hit comedy series A League of Their Own is on its way back to TV for 2023.

A brand new series will feature some new faces as the show returns for what will be its 18th season.

Joining ALOTO veteran Jamie Redknapp on the red team will be comedian, presenter and triple BAFTA-winner, Mo Gilligan – a familiar face from past series and one of the most celebrated TV stars right now.

Over on the Blue team will be new team captain, Lioness legend Jill Scott, along with former Man City and England right-back, Micah Richards.

Romesh Ranganathan continues as host of the show.

The new series starts on Sky Max and streaming service NOW in October 2023 with an exact release date to be announced.

Joining the team captains and regular panlists will be star guests from the worlds of sport, comedy and television, including Stuart Broad, Mary Earps, Christian Horner, Daniel Sturridge, Tom Davis, Katherine Ryan, Rob Beckett, Jimmy Carr, Maisie Adam, Guz Khan, Alex Brooker, Big Zuu, and more.

They’ll be faced with a penalty challenge in front of a packed-out Old Trafford crowd, a Peloton challenge to become the best instructor and a Bazball inspired ALOTO cricket challenge.

Mo Gilligan said: “I love this show. I always have. It’s good people and good vibes. When Sky asked if I’d consider joining the A League of Their Own team, there was no question in my mind. It was an immediate yes. I’m here for it all!”

Romesh Ranganathan, host of hit show A League Of Their Own, added: “It’s brilliant to be able to welcome Jill Scott, a legend of the game and national treasure, to the A League of Their Own family as a new team captain.”

Micah Richards, regular guest panellist, commented: “I’ve known Jill Scott for over a decade and I couldn’t think of anyone better placed to wear the armband for the blue team on the new series of A League Of Their Own. She’s the ultimate captain. I’m buzzing to start filming on the new series and am confident Jill and I will be getting the better of the red team.”