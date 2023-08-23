Partygate cast revealed for new Channel 4 drama

Channel 4 is to explore one of the most talked about political stories of recent times in new drama Partygate.

Partygate the True Story comes to the channel later this year.

Amid the unfolding horrors of the pandemic – encompassing three national lockdowns, the necessity for PPE, a staggering toll of 40,000 care home deaths, sombrely distanced funerals – personnel within Downing Street found themselves revelling at a sequence of gatherings, fuelled by copious amounts of alcohol.

Hailing from the creators of the BAFTA-winning dramas Killed by my Debt and The Left Behind this factual portrayal draws from painstaking research and credible sources to illuminate the true, untold narrative of the partygate scandal.

This engaging drama masterfully contrasts the exuberance within the corridors of the nation’s central power with the adversities and sacrifices borne by the wider population during this period.

Impressionist Jon Culshaw will lend his voice as former prime minister Boris Johnson while Georgie Henley will play Grace Greenwood and Ophelia Lovibond will play Annabel D’acre, two fictional special advisors.

The cast will also include Phil Daniels, Rebecca Humphries, Hugh Skinner, Charlotte Richie, Craig Parkinson, Tom Durant-Pritchard, Anthony Calf, Alice Lowe, Kimberly Nixon, Alice Orr-Ewing, Naomi Battrick and Edwin Flay.

A start date for drama is to be announced.