The highly anticipated third series of The Tower is set to air on ITV1 this summer.

This gripping crime thriller, based on Kate London’s third novel, has been adapted by the talented Patrick Harbinson, known for his work on Homeland, Fearless, and 24.

Gemma Whelan returns as DS Sarah Collins, alongside Tahirah Sharif, who received a BAFTA nomination for her role as PC Lizzie Adama in the first series.

The star-studded cast also includes Jimmy Akingbola as DC Steve Bradshaw and Emmett J Scanlan as DI Kieran Shaw.

ITV has confirmed the show will start between July – September as part of its summer schedule.

The new series kicks off two years after the events of the previous one, with Sarah investigating the stabbing of a teenage boy.

This case reconnects her with Lizzie, who is now juggling her duties as a detective with motherhood.

Meanwhile, DI Kieran Shaw is leading Operation Perseus, an undercover task force aiming to dismantle South London’s drug empire led by Shakiel Oliver.

DC Steve Bradshaw has gone undercover to infiltrate Shakiel’s operations, adding to the tension and drama.

At the heart of Sarah and Kieran’s conflict is 15-year-old Ryan Kennedy, a key witness to the stabbing and a significant player in Shakiel’s gang.

As Operation Perseus reaches its shocking climax, Ryan’s role becomes more surprising and pivotal.

Get ready for an intense and thrilling series that will keep you on the edge of your seat.