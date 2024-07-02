First look: Love Island 2024 spoilers – Episode 30 (2 July)

On tonight’s show, emotions run high in Casa Amor ahead of the return recoupling.

Hugo pulls Matilda aside to discuss her connection with Sean, expressing doubts about their chemistry. This prompts Matilda to reflect on her feelings and the authenticity of her connection with Sean.

Blade talks to Uma about her relationship with Wil. He shares his doubts about Wil’s commitment and suggests Uma consider other options, leaving her to ponder Blade’s interest in her.

Both Villas compete in Raunchy Races, completing daring challenges to win a party. The game leads to several kisses, revealing new attractions and mixed emotions.

After the game, Hugo and Jess share another kiss, deepening their connection. Other Islanders also explore new attractions, leading to more intimate moments.

In the Main Villa, Ayo and Jess S have a private chat in the hideaway. Their choice raises questions among the Islanders about Ayo’s intentions.

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.