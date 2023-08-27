Midsomer Murders cast from The Witches of Angel's Rise new episode 2023

Midsomer Murders is back on ITV1 tonight with a brand new episode for 2023 – who’s on the cast of The Witches of Angel’s Rise?

In the gripping police procedural Midsomer Murders, we follow the dedicated DCI John Barnaby as he meticulously unravels the web of crimes woven within the fictitious English county of Midsomer.

New episode The Witches of Angel’s Rise will air on Sunday, 27 August 2023 at 8PM.

MIDSOMER MURDERS THE WITCHES OF ANGELS’S RISE. Pictured: DCI John Barnaby (NEIL DUDGEON), Holly Willoughby as herself and DS Jamie Winter (NICK HENDRIX)

It’s the sixth and final episode of Series 22 and was originally filmed in 2021.

Midsomer Murders cast

Leading the cast are Neil Dudgeon as DCI John Barnaby alongside Nick Hendrix as DS Jamie Winter. They’re joined by Annette Badland as pathologist Dr Fleur Perkins and Fiona Dolman as Sarah Barnaby.

The full cast of For The Witches of Angel’s Rise episode are:

Neil Dudgeon plays DCI John Barnaby

Nick Hendrix plays DS Jamie Winter

Fiona Dolman plays Sarah Barnaby

Annette Badland plays Fleur Perkins

Clive Mantle plays Peter Saint-Stephens

Caroline Lee-Johnson plays Jeanie Saint-Stephens

Tracy-Ann Oberman plays Sally Ann Barker

Sarah Paul plays Rachel Finn

Ian Bartholomew plays Frank Mulroney

Colin Salmon plays Gerard King

Janine Duvitski plays Hattie Bainbridge

Cian Barry plays Jonas Wilson

Tristan Sturrock plays Felix Marshall

Richard David-Caine plays Simeon Dagley

Jordan Ford Silver plays Isaac Saint-Stephens

Bettrys Jones plays Ginger Thomas

Jessica Whitehurst plays Bea Saint-Stephens

Erin Mullen plays Tilly Mulroney

Holly Willoughby plays herself in a cameo role.

Midsomer Murders spoilers

A teaser of the new episode shares: “Each year, the Midsomer village of Angel’s Rise hosts the annual Psychic Fayre in the vast and gothic Eddon Hall. Founded by the Saint-Stephens family in memory of their late daughter, the annual event attracts all manner of mediums, psychics and followers of the occult.

“However, things have not always been easy for the Saint-Stephens family. Once tipped as a future Nobel Prize winner, Peter Saint-Stephens, has been left to depend on the Fayre as the family’s only source of income. His wife, Jeanie, as a devout Christian has long opposed the Fayre believing it attracts all manner of debauchery and tarnishes the memory of her daughter.

“This year, the equilibrium of the spirit world is knocked off balance when strange happenings occur around Angel’s Rise. Jeanie unquestionably blames the local empaths, highly intuitive, these forces of nature are self-proclaimed witches who are said to conduct their rituals deep in the nearby Hades Caves. This legendary network of man-made caves was excavated in the 18th century to hide a secret society and today they do the same.”

Midsomer Murders airs Sunday on ITV1

You can watch online with the ITVX