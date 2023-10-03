Payback cast revealed for new ITV crime drama

New drama Payback has arrived on ITV1 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.
The series unfolds the story of a woman thrust into a dangerous police operation aimed at dismantling a notorious crime lord’s empire.
Living a picturesque suburban life in Edinburgh, Lexie remains oblivious to the fact that her husband, Jared, has been deeply involved in laundering the ill-gotten gains of the infamous Cal Morris. As financial investigators DC Jibran Khan and DCI Adam Guthrie meticulously track Jared’s every move, their resolve to employ the Noble family as a means to bring Cal Morris to justice intensifies.
As a partner in Jared’s business, Lexie finds herself coerced into working for Cal, just as the police’s grip around her tightens inexorably. Lexie soon discovers herself navigating a perilous tightrope between Cal and the law enforcement, where her safety, and even her life, hang precariously in the balance.
Payback 2023 cast
Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Payback:
- Morven Christie plays Lexie Noble
- Peter Mullan plays Cal Morris
- Prasanna Puwanarajah plays DC Jibran Khan
- Derek Riddell plays DCI Adam Guthrie
- Steven Mackintosh plays Malky Roberts
- Grace Chilton plays DC Alice Hardy
- Rori Hawthorn plays PC Sarah Naylor
- Rebecca Benson plays Kathleen
- Lindsey Campbell plays Bianca Morris
- Martin Bell plays Dougie
- Jessica Hardwick plays DC Roberts
- Jay Newton plays PC Francis Hewitson
- Eileen Duffy plays Doris Szabo
- Julie Graham plays Connie Morris
- Andi Osho plays DI Jean Royce
- Steven Miller plays DS Rob Livingston
- Hannah Donaldson plays DCI Sian Scanlan
- Jack Greenlees plays Aaron Morris
- Roman W. Sharkey plays Donny Noble
- Levi Brown plays Jason Perry
- Olivia Lucking plays Esme Noble
Watch Payback on TV and online
Payback will begin on ITV1 on Wednesday, 4 October 2023 at 9PM.
You’ll also be able to watch online via ITVX. The series has three episodes.
A teaser for the first episode shares: “Lexie Noble’s stable family life in Edinburgh is plunged into jeopardy when her accountant husband, Jared, is attacked in a street near to their home. As she attempts to pick up the pieces and begins working with the police to establish what happened, Lexie’s forced to face unthinkable truths as links to a dangerous gangster, Cal Morris, begin to emerge.”