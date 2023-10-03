Payback cast revealed for new ITV crime drama

New drama Payback has arrived on ITV1 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

The series unfolds the story of a woman thrust into a dangerous police operation aimed at dismantling a notorious crime lord’s empire.

Living a picturesque suburban life in Edinburgh, Lexie remains oblivious to the fact that her husband, Jared, has been deeply involved in laundering the ill-gotten gains of the infamous Cal Morris. As financial investigators DC Jibran Khan and DCI Adam Guthrie meticulously track Jared’s every move, their resolve to employ the Noble family as a means to bring Cal Morris to justice intensifies.

MORVEN CHRISTIE as Lexie Noble,PETER MULLAN as Cal Morris and PRASANNA PUWANARAJAH as DC Jibran Khan.

As a partner in Jared’s business, Lexie finds herself coerced into working for Cal, just as the police’s grip around her tightens inexorably. Lexie soon discovers herself navigating a perilous tightrope between Cal and the law enforcement, where her safety, and even her life, hang precariously in the balance.

Payback 2023 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Payback:

Morven Christie plays Lexie Noble

Peter Mullan plays Cal Morris

Prasanna Puwanarajah plays DC Jibran Khan

Derek Riddell plays DCI Adam Guthrie

Steven Mackintosh plays Malky Roberts

Grace Chilton plays DC Alice Hardy

Rori Hawthorn plays PC Sarah Naylor

Rebecca Benson plays Kathleen

Lindsey Campbell plays Bianca Morris

Martin Bell plays Dougie

Jessica Hardwick plays DC Roberts

Jay Newton plays PC Francis Hewitson

Eileen Duffy plays Doris Szabo

Julie Graham plays Connie Morris

Andi Osho plays DI Jean Royce

Steven Miller plays DS Rob Livingston

Hannah Donaldson plays DCI Sian Scanlan

Jack Greenlees plays Aaron Morris

Roman W. Sharkey plays Donny Noble

Levi Brown plays Jason Perry

Olivia Lucking plays Esme Noble

Watch Payback on TV and online

Payback will begin on ITV1 on Wednesday, 4 October 2023 at 9PM.

You’ll also be able to watch online via ITVX. The series has three episodes.

A teaser for the first episode shares: “Lexie Noble’s stable family life in Edinburgh is plunged into jeopardy when her accountant husband, Jared, is attacked in a street near to their home. As she attempts to pick up the pieces and begins working with the police to establish what happened, Lexie’s forced to face unthinkable truths as links to a dangerous gangster, Cal Morris, begin to emerge.”

