We Might Regret This: New comedy drama announced for BBC Two

The BBC has announced brand new comedy drama We Might Regret This.

Inspired by the lives and experiences of its creators Kyla Harris and Lee Getty, We Might Regret This comes from the producers of Big Boys, People Just Do Nothing and Stath Lets Flats, Roughcut TV.

The cast features Kyla Harris as Freya, Darren Boyd as Abe and Elena Saurel as Jo

A teaser shares: “Centring around a new relationship, an impending blended family and an intense female friendship, the series follows Freya a 30-something Canadian artist and tetraplegic. She’s moved to London for Abe, a 50-something straight-laced lawyer who thinks he’s the old dog that can learn new tricks.

“Freya and Abe’s relationship is a high-speed romance which sees Abe inviting Freya to move into his house before she’s even seen upstairs. Because of Freya’s disability, living together also includes personal assistants (PAs), who are always there – a third person in earshot for every romantic moment and domestic screaming match.

“After failing to find the right person for this more than intimate role, Freya invites chaotic and impulsive best friend Jo to take the job. What could go wrong?”

We Might Regret This will air on BBC Two and iPlayer with a release date to be announced.

The series is produced in association with Village Roadshow Televison.

Co-Creators Kyla Harris and Lee Getty said: “We are thrilled that Roughcut TV, the BBC and Village Roadshow Television feel that our messiest and most joyous lived experiences of friendship, love and disability can amuse audiences. And here we just thought they were bad decisions.”

The BBC’s Director of Comedy Commissioning, Jon Petrie added: “Kyla and Lee have created something special, and we look forward to seeing them bring this incredibly personal, funny story to life. Roughcut and Village Roadshow Television will be fantastic partners to go on this journey with.”

