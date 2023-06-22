New ITV game show Password to feature Alan Carr, Daisy May Cooper and Stephen Mangan

Alan Carr, Daisy May Cooper and Stephen Mangan are to feature in new game show Password.

A UK version of the hit US series will come to ITV1 and ITVX.

Comedian Alan Carr and actor and writer Daisy May Cooper will appear as team captains with Stephen Mangan hosting.

In each episode, Daisy and Alan will team up with a contestant and must try to guess mystery ‘passwords’ with help from one-word clues. A cash prize awaits the winner in the jackpot final.

Stephen Mangan said: “Password is a fantastic game show so it’s an absolute pleasure to be the host. Although how I’m going to keep Daisy and Alan in line I don’t know!”

Alan Carr added: “I can’t wait to wipe the floor with Daisy, she’ll be heading back to the West Country with her tail between her legs. If only her brain was as big as her mouth.”

Daisy May Cooper commented: “I’m looking forward to knocking the glasses off Alan with my exceptional talent for this game. I know that…given both our training (Me – drama school, Alan – Tesco) that between us (meaning mostly me) we will be able to win people lots of cash (just to reiterate when I say ‘we’ I mean ‘me’)”

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, said: “Password is a brilliantly fun format greatly complemented by a fabulous on-screen trio in Alan, Daisy and Stephen.

“2023 has been a great year for game shows on ITV, and there are plenty more to come in 2024.”

The seven-part series is produced by Talkback with a start date to be announced.