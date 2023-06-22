Clare Balding to host Lost Dogs: Live on Channel 5 this summer

Clare Balding is to host new Channel 5 show Lost Dogs: Live.

Described as a “feel-good TV event”, the three-part series will call on the nation to help find Britain’s missing dogs.

A teaser shares: “Presented live by award-winning broadcaster, writer and dog lover Clare Balding this warm-hearted series will celebrate the love we have for our dogs, with viewers encouraged to contact the programme to report sightings of dogs who have gone missing and help us track them down in a bid to reunite them with their owners.”

Each live episode will feature round-ups of missing dogs and found dogs from across the UK with a call to action for viewers to get in touch if they have any information that might help lead to a happy reunification.

“In addition, expert individuals, groups and organisations will showcase the latest advice on how to keep dogs safe and showcase the modern tech being used to help find lost or stolen dogs. Lost Dogs: Live will also feature emotional retrospective stories of hope where pets have been returned home to their families, sometimes against all the odds.”

Clare will be joined by a raft of roving reporters including Michelle Ackerley, Dr Amir Khan, Storm Huntley, JB Gill, Radzi Chinyanganya and Rav Wilding.

Clare Balding said: “Our dogs are not just pets, they’re part of the family and if one goes missing, it’s a traumatic experience.

“With Channel 5 leading the charge, I’m looking forward to helping reunite owners with their dogs and to share tips on how to keep our animals safe.”

Kit Morey, Commissioning Editor, Unscripted, Channel 5 & Paramount+ commented: “We’re so very delighted to have Clare on board for what is such an important and heart-warming series for our viewers. I’m looking forward to seeing the emotional reunions of dogs with their families. There won’t be a dry eye in the house.”

The series is due to air on Channel 5 in July.