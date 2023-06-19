New drama series Litvinenko has arrived on ITV1 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

The four-part drama is based on the true story of the police investigation into the poisoning of the former Russian spy, Alexander Litvinenko.

A synopsis shares: “In November 2006, Litvinenko, a former KGB officer, lies dying in a London hospital – poisoned by a mysterious radioactive substance. As police are summoned to take his statement, Litvinenko points his finger directly at the Russian President, Vladimir Putin.

LITVINENKO: MARGARITA LEVIEVA as Marina.

“Litvinenko’s death a few days later sparks an investigation into a chemical attack on the streets of London and a ten-year investigation between Britain and Russia to find justice for his murder.”

Litvinenko 2023 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Litvinenko:

David Tennant plays Alexander Litvinenko

Margarita Levieva plays Marina Litvinenko

Temirlan Blaev plays Young Anatoly Litvinenko

Neil Maskell plays DI Brent Hyatt

Barry Sloane plays DS Jim Dawson

Sarah Naudi plays Dr Justine Adams

Mark Bonnar plays DS Clive Timmons

Mark Ivanir plays Alexander Goldfarb

Robert Meadmore plays Professor John Henry

Daniel Ryan plays DAC Peter Clarke

Kayla Meikle plays DC Deborah Maxwell

Richard Pepper plays DCI Duncan Ball

Bea Svistunenko plays Nina Tupper

Kirsten Foster plays Jenny Hyatt

Dan Skinner plays James Cairns

Ian Conningham plays Dr Nick Gent

Estella Daniels plays Dr Onome George

Maggie Evans plays Professor Pat Troop

Marcus Onilude plays Aidan

Simon Paisley Day plays Sir John Scarlett

Sam Troughton plays DI Brian Tarpey

Kareem Alexander plays Michael

Edward Baker-duly plays Martin Svennson

Rad Kaim plays Andrey Lugovoy

Antonio Magro plays Mario Scaramella

Aleksander Mikic plays Dmitry Kovtun

Simon Haines plays Dr Benjamin Swift

Sam Marks plays DC Oliver Gadney

Daniel Paton plays Russian Driver

Zoe Telford plays Ingrid Campbell

Joanna Kanska plays Nika Privalova

Mitya Savelau plays Hotel Concierge

Nikolai Tsankov plays Boris Berezovsky

Greg Kolpakchi plays Oscar Enrique

Marcus Onilude plays Jay

Selena Cadell plays Louise Christian

Stephen Cambell Moore plays Ben Emmerson

Brian Protheroe plays Sir Robert Owen

Kevin Shen plays Robin Tam QC

James Esler plays Older Anatoly Litvinenko

Watch Litvinenko on TV and online

Litvinenko broadcasts over four consecutive nights on ITV1: Monday 19, June to Thursday, 22 June inclusive at 9PM.

Alternatively, the full series is currently available online now via ITVX here.

A synopsis of the first episode shares: “November, 2006. Detective Inspector Brent Hyatt and Detective Sergeant Jim Dawson, are summoned to University College Hospital in London to interview a man named Alexander Litvinenko, a former Russian spy who claims to have been poisoned.

“Litvinenko’s wife, Marina, tells the detectives that the doctors are sceptical of his story, though the Russian’s deteriorating physical condition is clear for everyone to see.

“Over three agonising days, Hyatt and Dawson interview the dying Litvinenko, who provides a meticulous account of who he believes to have killed him, and also the man responsible for ordering his murder, none other than Vladimir Putin.”

