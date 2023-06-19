New drama series Litvinenko has arrived on ITV1 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.
The four-part drama is based on the true story of the police investigation into the poisoning of the former Russian spy, Alexander Litvinenko.
A synopsis shares: “In November 2006, Litvinenko, a former KGB officer, lies dying in a London hospital – poisoned by a mysterious radioactive substance. As police are summoned to take his statement, Litvinenko points his finger directly at the Russian President, Vladimir Putin.
“Litvinenko’s death a few days later sparks an investigation into a chemical attack on the streets of London and a ten-year investigation between Britain and Russia to find justice for his murder.”
Litvinenko 2023 cast
Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Litvinenko:
David Tennant plays Alexander Litvinenko
Margarita Levieva plays Marina Litvinenko
Temirlan Blaev plays Young Anatoly Litvinenko
Neil Maskell plays DI Brent Hyatt
Barry Sloane plays DS Jim Dawson
Sarah Naudi plays Dr Justine Adams
Mark Bonnar plays DS Clive Timmons
Mark Ivanir plays Alexander Goldfarb
Robert Meadmore plays Professor John Henry
Daniel Ryan plays DAC Peter Clarke
Kayla Meikle plays DC Deborah Maxwell
Richard Pepper plays DCI Duncan Ball
Bea Svistunenko plays Nina Tupper
Kirsten Foster plays Jenny Hyatt
Dan Skinner plays James Cairns
Ian Conningham plays Dr Nick Gent
Estella Daniels plays Dr Onome George
Maggie Evans plays Professor Pat Troop
Marcus Onilude plays Aidan
Simon Paisley Day plays Sir John Scarlett
Sam Troughton plays DI Brian Tarpey
Kareem Alexander plays Michael
Edward Baker-duly plays Martin Svennson
Rad Kaim plays Andrey Lugovoy
Antonio Magro plays Mario Scaramella
Aleksander Mikic plays Dmitry Kovtun
Simon Haines plays Dr Benjamin Swift
Sam Marks plays DC Oliver Gadney
Daniel Paton plays Russian Driver
Zoe Telford plays Ingrid Campbell
Joanna Kanska plays Nika Privalova
Mitya Savelau plays Hotel Concierge
Nikolai Tsankov plays Boris Berezovsky
Greg Kolpakchi plays Oscar Enrique
Marcus Onilude plays Jay
Selena Cadell plays Louise Christian
Stephen Cambell Moore plays Ben Emmerson
Brian Protheroe plays Sir Robert Owen
Kevin Shen plays Robin Tam QC
James Esler plays Older Anatoly Litvinenko
Watch Litvinenko on TV and online
Litvinenko broadcasts over four consecutive nights on ITV1: Monday 19, June to Thursday, 22 June inclusive at 9PM.
Alternatively, the full series is currently available online now via ITVX here.
A synopsis of the first episode shares: “November, 2006. Detective Inspector Brent Hyatt and Detective Sergeant Jim Dawson, are summoned to University College Hospital in London to interview a man named Alexander Litvinenko, a former Russian spy who claims to have been poisoned.
“Litvinenko’s wife, Marina, tells the detectives that the doctors are sceptical of his story, though the Russian’s deteriorating physical condition is clear for everyone to see.
“Over three agonising days, Hyatt and Dawson interview the dying Litvinenko, who provides a meticulous account of who he believes to have killed him, and also the man responsible for ordering his murder, none other than Vladimir Putin.”