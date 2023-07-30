The Reunion start date, cast and all about new ITV drama

New drama The Reunion is coming soon to ITV1 – here’s all you need to know.

The six-part drama is based on the French best-seller The Reunion aka La Jeune Fille et la Nuit.

The series is shot on location in the south of France with an international cast.

THE REUNION. Episode 1. Pictured: IOAN GRUFFUDD as Thomas and SHEMSS AUDAT as Manon

A teaser shares: “The story opens in the present day, at a high school reunion in the south of France where three former friends reconnect.

“They grew apart and lost touch, but they are still bound by a tragic secret tied to the disappearance of a high school girl who went missing 25 years ago in the region.”

The Reunion air date

The Reunion will begin on ITV1 on Friday, 11 August 2023 at 9PM.

Alternatively, the full series is available to watch online now via ITVX here.

The cast features Ioan Gruffudd (Fantastic Four, Liar), Ivanna Sakhno (Pacific Rim Uprising) and Grégory Fitoussi (Peaky Blinders, Spiral), Dervla Kiwan, Vahina Giocante (Ultimate Heist, Mata Hari), Rupert Graves (Sherlock), Shemss Audat (Spiral, Baron Noir), Cosimo Fusco (Friends, Mentalist), and Salóme Gunnarrsdóttir (Pennyworth, Zack Snyder’s Justice League).

Marston Bloom (Selection Day, Marcella) penned the adaptation of Musso’s hit novel, which was originally published in France by Calmann-Lévy in 2018 and in UK by Weidenfeld & Nicolson in 2019 has sold more than two million copies worldwide in more than 35 languages.

In the first episode, Thomas receives a cryptic invitation to his long-awaited school reunion, leading him to reunite with his old pals Max and Fanny. However, the shadow of their friend Vinca’s mysterious disappearance, which occurred 25 years ago, still haunts them. As they gather once again, Thomas becomes resolute in uncovering the truth behind Vinca’s vanishing act.

But there’s a twist in Thomas’s quest for answers. He also harbours a dark secret from the past – his involvement in hiding the body of their teacher, Alexis Clement, behind the gym wall. The gym, where the shocking act occurred, is now scheduled for imminent demolition to make way for a new media centre.

