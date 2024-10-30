Si King celebrates Hairy Biker Dave Myers in emotional TV show

Si King is honouring his late best friend and fellow Hairy Biker, Dave Myers, in a heartfelt TV special.

In the new show, Si reflects on key moments from their 25-year TV journey together, celebrating a friendship that left a lasting mark on British cookery shows.

The BBC documentary will highlight their bond, which transcended the kitchen and the road, showcasing previously unseen footage, interviews, and nostalgic clips of their adventures around the world.

The Hairy Bikers, Si King and Dave Myers. Credit: BBC/South Shore Productions/Jon Boast

Si’s tribute comes after a remarkable event earlier this year, where 45,000 bikers rode in Dave’s memory from London to his hometown of Barrow-in-Furness. Motorcyclists from across the UK joined in the emotional convoy in April, paying tribute to the much-loved TV star, who sadly passed away from cancer in February at 66.

This ride was Si’s final one as a Hairy Biker, as he marked the end of a chapter in his life alongside the man he called his “biking brother.” It was a deeply personal journey for Si, but also a way to celebrate 25 incredible years of memories with Dave.

Si said: “It was a very special show to pull together. Full of nostalgia, laughs and celebration of my best friend and his life.”

Catherine Catton, Head of Commissioning, Factual Entertainment and Events, added: “Dave and Si hold a very special place in the Nation’s heart, and this emotional film pays tribute to an extraordinary friendship.”

For fans of the Hairy Bikers, this hour-long special, airing just before Christmas, will be an emotional reminder of the duo’s impact on TV and their friendship that has captivated millions over the years.

The programme, The Hairy Bikers: You’ll Never Ride Alone, is produced by South Shore for BBC Two.