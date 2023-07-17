The Sixth Commandment has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.
The new crime drama tells the true story of how teacher Peter Farquhar, his neighbour Ann Moore-Martin and student Ben Field set the stage for one of the most complex and confounding criminal cases in recent memory.
A synopsis shares: “The Sixth Commandment explores the way in which both Peter and Ann were manipulated by Field, capturing the extreme gaslighting, the gripping police investigation and the high-profile trial, while poignantly highlighting the devastating effect of isolation and loneliness, as Field closed in on them.
“It also celebrates both Peter and Ann’s lives as cherished mentors, much loved relatives and adored friends.”
The Sixth Commandment 2023 cast
Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of The Sixth Commandment…
Timothy Spall plays Peter Farquhar
Anne Reid plays Ann Moore-Martin
Éanna Hardwicke plays Ben Field
Annabel Scholey plays Ann-Marie Blake
Sheila Hancock plays Liz Zettl
Ben Bailey Smith plays Simon Blake
Conor MacNeill plays Martyn Smith
Adrian Rawlins plays Ian Farquhar
Amanda Root plays Sue Farquhar
Anna Crilly plays DS Natalie Golding
Michael Shaeffer plays Tim Moloney
Rick Warden plays Oliver Saxby
Joathan Aris plays DCI Mark Glover
Watch The Sixth Commandment on TV and online
The Sixth Commandment begins on TV on Monday, 17 July at 9PM on BBC One. The four-part series will continue with its second episode the very next day on Tuesday, 18 July.
You’ll also be able to watch online with the full series available to stream on BBC iPlayer once the first episode airs on TV.
A teaser for the first instalment reads: “A meeting between an inspirational teacher and a charismatic student in Buckinghamshire ends up setting the stage for one of the most complex criminal cases in recent memory.”