Rylan and Rob Rinder to travel across Italy in new BBC Two show

Rylan and Rob Rinder are to head on travel adventure together in a new BBC Two series.

Provisionally titled Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour will see the pair follow in the footsteps of 19th century romantic poet Lord Byron and other Grand Tourists, immersing themselves in the art, culture, bad behaviour and life-changing exploits of historic Brits abroad.

A teaser shares: “Beginning their journey in Venice, Rob and Rylan will explore the artistic masterpieces of the city, from Tintoretto to Canaletto – as well as discovering how gay men in the 18th century found freedom at the city’s famous Carnival. They’ll also get their hands dirty learning Venetian painting techniques and glass blowing.

“In Florence, they’ll drink in the extraordinary sights of the cradle of the Renaissance, from the heights of the Duomo to the beauty of Botticelli’s Venus, and of course David’s chiselled abs.

“Their last stop is Rome, the centerpiece of the original Grand Tour and the beating heart of classical civilization. Here, Rob and Rylan will explore staggering classical ruins, recreate dramatic Baroque masterpieces and channel their inner operatic divas at a rooftop performance.”

Rob said: “Italy is so rich in art and culture and I can’t wait to get stuck in, seeing some of the finest things the country has to offer. The Grand Tour is iconic, especially as we’ll be following in the footsteps of some of history’s biggest cultural contributors.

“While Rylan and I almost certainly have different intentions for our trip, I can’t think of anyone I’d rather do this journey with.”

Rylan added: “When I found out that Rob and I actually get to go travelling around Italy for the Grand Tour, I couldn’t have packed my suitcase quicker. We’re not going to be your typical Brits abroad though as we properly immerse ourselves in all of Italy’s cultural offerings.

“Rob will be teaching me all about Italian history and art as we follow in the footsteps of the cultural greats, while I show Rob how to dance on bars. This series is going to be eye-opening, interesting, and I bet we’ll have a laugh or two along the way.”

The three part series will air on BBC Two and iPlayer.