Bridge of Lies renewed for third series - apply now to be a contestant

Ross Kemp will be back to host a new series of BBC One game show Bridge of Lies – here’s how to apply.

Bridge of Lies will return for a third series in 2024, with members of the public invited to take part.

There will also be a separate primetime celebrity series airing in prime time for a second series.

Bridge of Lies set. Credit: BBC/STV Studios/Graeme Hunter

Host Ross Kemp said: “I’m overwhelmed at the response we’ve had from audiences for this show. It’s great for all the family to get involved in, both in the day and on Saturday evenings.

“Hosting Bridge of Lies, with all its jeopardy, tension and hilarious moments, is one of the most enjoyable parts of my year, so I’m delighted it’s been recommissioned by the BBC and can’t wait to get back filming in Glasgow.”

Apply for Bridge Of Lies

You can apply now to take part in the upcoming series via the BBC website.

A casting call reads: “The Bridge is back and looking for fun, confident, and daring teams of four to apply for its new series.

“Calling all family members, friends, colleagues – if you have bags of personality and think you can take on the bridge for a chance to win a cash prize, then we want to hear from you!”

You must be at least 18 years of age and the closing date for applications is 4 August 2023.

Explaining the format, the BBC share: “Bridge of Lies sees teams of contestants competing for cash by crossing a bridge made up of stepping stones across the studio floor.

“Each stepping stone has a different option, and the players must try to get from A to B by stepping on the truths and avoiding the lies, or risk falling off the bridge and out of the game.”

Gary Chippington, Creative Director of Entertainment at producers STV Studios, said: “We are so proud of this show. It’s gone from strength to strength and we were delighted by the reaction to the latest series and celebrity specials from audiences and critics alike. Our wonderful host, Ross Kemp, plays a huge part in the show’s success, and we’re looking forward to being back in the Glasgow studio with him, some brilliant new contestants and our fantastic production team later this year.”