Diane Morgan comedy Mandy series three coming to BBC Two

Diane Morgan’s BBC Two comedy Mandy will be back for a third series, it’s been confirmed.

Diane Morgan writes, directs and stars in the title role of the series which first debuted as part of Comedy Shorts on BBC iPlayer in 2019.

Fresh from its second series in 2022, a third outing has been confirmed.

Diane Morgan said: “Bigger hair! Longer cigarettes! Mintier pig! Expect all this and more in the third epic season of Mandy.

“Now in 3D (where available) – you’ll believe you’re actually inside Mandy’s small back bedroom! Get your free goggles in the Radio Times.”

The new series of six episodes will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer with a start date to be announced.

For now you can watch the previous two series online via BBC iPlayer here.

A teaser of the previous outing shares: “Mandy once again has big dreams with small success, as she attempts to find fulfilment in a series of short-lived jobs in the modern gig economy.

“Along the way she becomes a tour guide, goes on a reality show and gets thrown in at the deep end, both actually and metaphorically, when she attempts to learn to swim. All fun stuff, but none of which brings her any closer to her ultimate ambition of breeding Doberman pinchers.

More on: BBC Mandy TV