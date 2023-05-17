tellymix
Advertisements

Kat Sadler comedy Such Brave Girls comes to BBC Three

Posted by Josh Darvill
Such Brave Girls: Josie (KAT SADLER)
Such Brave Girls: Josie (KAT SADLER). Credit: BBC/Various Artists Limited/Vishal Sharma
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

Filming is underway on Kat Sadler’s new BBC Three comedy Such Brave Girls.

Produced by Various Artists Ltd in association with A24, the six-part series was previously announced as a one-off pilot in 2021.

A teaser shares: “Such Brave Girls explores life and love in all its ugly chaos. Join Josie, Billie and their mum, Deb as they attempt to claw their way towards a better life.

“Armed only with an ability to see the line and boldly step over it, these very brave girls finally have a chance to explore themselves – but should they?”

Josie is played by Sadler and her real-life sister Lizzie Davidson plays her on-screen sister, Billie. Deb is played by Louise Brealey (Sherlock).

Kat Sadler said: “Ultimately the show is a family sitcom about trauma, but it’s more about us being narcissistic losers who are pathetically obsessed with what people think about us.”

Jon Petrie, Director of BBC Comedy added: “We are very proud to be supporting Kat Sadler’s bold new comedy. She is a unique, British voice that we can’t wait to introduce BBC viewers to.”

A release date for the series is to be announced.

More on: TV
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook
Follow on Twitter
Follow on Twitter
Like on Facebook