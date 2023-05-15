Without Sin cast revealed for ITV1 drama with Vicky McClure

New drama Without Sin has arrived on ITV1 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

Psychological thriller Without Sin explores the relationship which develops between grieving mother Stella and Charles, the man she believes murdered her daughter.

A synopsis shares: “The Nottingham-based drama focuses upon Stella’s life three years on from the death of her daughter Maisy and how she is still hostage to her grief. The loss of her beloved only child has created deep divisions in her life, as she struggles on a daily basis to come to terms with this.

WITHOUT SIN: Pictured: VICKY MCCLURE as Stella Tomlinson and JOHNNY HARRIS as Charles Stone.

“Wracked with guilt and remorse at the events of that night, she chooses to live a nocturnal existence as an Uber driver. She is estranged from husband Paul, who still lives in the family home. When contacted by Restorative Justice, and in an attempt to move on, Stella and Paul reunite to listen to a taped recording of Charles, who they believe wants to atone for his sins and apologise for murdering their daughter.”

Without Sin 2023 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Without Sin…

Vicky McClure plays Stella Tomlinson

Johnny Harris plays Charles Stone

Andrea Lowe plays Bobbi Carter

Dorothy Atkinson plays Jessie Cole

Johann Myers plays Remy

Ezra Faroque Khan plays Kelvin

James Burrows plays Karl McKeller

Con O’Neill plays Roman McKeller

Kieran Burton plays Teddy Stone

Justine Emma Moore plays Maisy Tomlinson

Callum Fuller plays Jamal Aboushi

Perry Fitzpatrick plays Paul

Grant Crookes plays Prison Officer Chris Hatby

Stacey Devonport plays Elaine

Michael Kavanagh plays Prison Officer Finley Affcott

Elise Ackerman plays Cleo

Watch Without Sin on TV and online

The drama will start on ITV1 on Monday, 15 May at 9PM. The four-part series will then continue nightly throughout the week to Thursday, 18 May.

Alternatively, the full series is available to watch online via ITVX now.

A teaser of the first episode shares: “With nothing to lose, Stella agrees to visit the prison alongside a Restorative Justice Mediator Bobbi, and come face to face with her daughter’s killer. But instead of confessing to Maisy’s murder, Charles flips the meeting, telling Stella he’s been framed. He urges Stella to investigate the disappearance of another local girl, Cleo Dale, who he believes is somehow connected to Maisy’s death.

“At home, Stella tries to push Charles’ words out of her head, but when she learns that Maisy and Cleo were friends – they attended the same local riding school – she returns to the prison to meet with Charles again.”