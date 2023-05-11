Shopping With Keith Lemon returns to ITV2 with brand new series

Keith Lemon is heading back to TV with a brand new series of Shopping with Keith Lemon.

The chat show with a difference returns for its fourth series on ITV2 and ITVX with Keith once again getting up close and personal with celebrity guests for a shopping trip like no other.

Each episode will see Keith hit the shops with two famous faces, interviewing them in his own unfiltered way. As they go about their respective shopping trips, Keith will dig deep and ask the questions no one dares ask to really get to know his shopping companions.

Previous series have seen Keith searching for the perfect toilet with Sharon Osbourne in B&Q, a booze cruise to Calais with Amanda Holden, picking up the ingredients to a signature sausage pasta dish with Caitlyn Jenner and sofa shopping with Big Narstie.

Keith Lemon said: “When I’m not surfboarding, climbing, waterskiing or bareback horse riding, my favourite thing to do is shoppin! So, I’m really excited to be filming series four of Shopping With Keith Lemon where I get to chat to lots of famous people whilst shopping!

“Sometimes it’s quite deep and revealing, sometimes just total daftness. But I love it! Can’t wait! Got my shopping bag for life and head full of questions!”

Jonno Richards, Managing Director of producers Talkback added: “We’re so excited to be going Shoppin’ again! Series four promises to be another cracker. We’ll have fantastic guests, outrageous interviews and massive laughs provided by the one and only Keith Lemon.”

A start date for the new series is to be confirmed.

For now you can watch past series on ITVX here