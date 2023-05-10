A House Through Time series 5 comes to BBC Two with a difference

David Olusoga will return to BBC Two with a fifth series of A House Through Time, it’s been announced.

The show follows David as he explores the lives of residents within a single house throughout history, bringing to light the fascinating stories of previously unknown individuals, and revealing what life was like for them.

The fifth series will see a difference from the previous, with the focus on two apartment blocks, one in London, the other in Berlin, over three decades, from the Roaring Twenties to the aftermath of World War Two.

A teaser shares: “Two nations. Two cities. Two blocks of flats. Twelve households. All living through one of the most tumultuous periods in modern history: the Second World War.

“Using painstaking detective work, David hunts down records for the diverse residents of two buildings in two great cities. The cast of characters includes a soldier, an artist, a Nazi teacher, an African academic, a Jewish refugee, an Italian waiter, a poet, a prisoner of war, a woman spy, and an SS officer.

“Europe is at a crossroads and these ordinary people face extraordinary choices: to stay or to go, to speak out or stay quiet, to go to war or fight for peace. Told through their personal experiences, this is the story of the winners and the losers, the persecutors and the persecuted, those who survive and those who don’t.”

A House Through Time: A Tale of Two Cities will air on BBC Two and iPlayer with a start date to be announced.

For now, past series of the show are available to watch online via BBC iPlayer here.