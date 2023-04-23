Malpractice cast revealed for new ITV medical drama

Malpractice has arrived on ITV1 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.
The new five-part medical drama comes from World Productions, producers of Line of Duty, Save Me, Vigil, The Pembrokeshire Murders and Anne.
A synopsis shares: “Dr Lucinda Edwards is a smart, battle-hardened doctor, but we meet her on a nightmare shift that ends in the death of an opioid overdose victim, Edith Owusu. Despite the support of her medical supervisor, Dr Leo Harris, Edith’s grieving father, demands an inquiry into Lucinda’s actions on the fateful night.
“Leading the medical investigation are Dr Norma Callahan and Lucinda’s former colleague, Dr George Adjei. As the pressure of the investigation intensifies, Lucinda’s relationship with husband Tom starts to fracture, and her confident professional exterior begins to crack. Is Lucinda hiding something?”
Malpractice 2023 cast
Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Malpractice…
Niamh Algar plays Dr. Lucinda Edwards
Helen Behan plays Dr Norma Callahan
Jordan Kouamé plays Dr George Adjei
James Purefoy plays Dr Leo Harris
Hannah Walters plays Matron Beth Relph
Tristan Sturrock plays Dr Mike Willet
Georgina Rich plays Dr Eva Thornbury
Brian Bovell plays Sir Anthony Owusu
Lorne MacFadyen plays Tom Edwards
Scott Chambers plays Dr. Oscar Beattie
Priyanka Patel plays Dr. Ramya Morgan
Ash Tandon plays Dr. Jubair Singh
Daniel Larkai plays Dr. Sam Henry
Douglas Hansell plays Dr. Rob Thornbury
Jack Smith plays Court Room Family Member
Adei Bundy plays Kathy Miller
Lucy Martin plays Camilla Woodham
Darryl Dale plays Milo Hanbury
Twana Omer plays Yussef
Ahmad Sakhi plays Mobile Shop Owner
Watch Malpractice on TV and online
Malpractice starts on ITV1 on Sunday, 23 April at 9PM. The series runs for five episodes.
As well as watching on TV, you’ll also be able to watch online via ITVX.
A teaser of the first episode shares: “Dr Lucinda Edwards is a smart, experienced A&E doctor, in the midst of a nightmare shift. She has a gunshot victim and an opioid overdose patient who both need a bed in resus, but there’s only room for one of them. When one of the patients dies, Lucinda realises her troubles have only just begun.
“Dr Norma Callahan and Dr George Adjei are investigators from the Medical Investigation Unit, tasked with assessing whether Lucinda is fit to practise medicine. Feeling the pressure of their close scrutiny, Lucinda is desperate to prove that she can be a competent doctor.”