Malpractice cast revealed for new ITV medical drama

MALPRACTICE. Pictured: NIAMH ALGAR as Dr Lucinda Edwards,JORDAN KOUAME as Dr George Brewin and HELEN BEHAN as Dr Norma Callahan. Credit: ITV

Malpractice has arrived on ITV1 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

The new five-part medical drama comes from World Productions, producers of Line of Duty, Save Me, Vigil, The Pembrokeshire Murders and Anne.

A synopsis shares: “Dr Lucinda Edwards is a smart, battle-hardened doctor, but we meet her on a nightmare shift that ends in the death of an opioid overdose victim, Edith Owusu. Despite the support of her medical supervisor, Dr Leo Harris, Edith’s grieving father, demands an inquiry into Lucinda’s actions on the fateful night.

MALPRACTICE. Pictured: NIAMH ALGAR as Dr Lucinda Edwards.

“Leading the medical investigation are Dr Norma Callahan and Lucinda’s former colleague, Dr George Adjei. As the pressure of the investigation intensifies, Lucinda’s relationship with husband Tom starts to fracture, and her confident professional exterior begins to crack. Is Lucinda hiding something?”

Malpractice 2023 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Malpractice…

Niamh Algar plays Dr. Lucinda Edwards

Helen Behan plays Dr Norma Callahan

Jordan Kouamé plays Dr George Adjei

James Purefoy plays Dr Leo Harris

Hannah Walters plays Matron Beth Relph

Tristan Sturrock plays Dr Mike Willet

Georgina Rich plays Dr Eva Thornbury

Brian Bovell plays Sir Anthony Owusu

Lorne MacFadyen plays Tom Edwards

Scott Chambers plays Dr. Oscar Beattie

Priyanka Patel plays Dr. Ramya Morgan

Ash Tandon plays Dr. Jubair Singh

Daniel Larkai plays Dr. Sam Henry

Douglas Hansell plays Dr. Rob Thornbury

Jack Smith plays Court Room Family Member

Adei Bundy plays Kathy Miller

Lucy Martin plays Camilla Woodham

Darryl Dale plays Milo Hanbury

Twana Omer plays Yussef

Ahmad Sakhi plays Mobile Shop Owner

Watch Malpractice on TV and online

Malpractice starts on ITV1 on Sunday, 23 April at 9PM. The series runs for five episodes.

As well as watching on TV, you’ll also be able to watch online via ITVX.

A teaser of the first episode shares: “Dr Lucinda Edwards is a smart, experienced A&E doctor, in the midst of a nightmare shift. She has a gunshot victim and an opioid overdose patient who both need a bed in resus, but there’s only room for one of them. When one of the patients dies, Lucinda realises her troubles have only just begun.

“Dr Norma Callahan and Dr George Adjei are investigators from the Medical Investigation Unit, tasked with assessing whether Lucinda is fit to practise medicine. Feeling the pressure of their close scrutiny, Lucinda is desperate to prove that she can be a competent doctor.”

