First look: Love Island 2024 spoilers – Episode 24 (26 June)

On tonight’s show, new arrivals Jessy and Trey spark tensions and doubts in the villa.

The Islanders Uma and Nicole Uma Nicole The Islanders Harriett and Grace Harriett and Grace Harriett and Grace Ciaran, Jessy and Trey Matilda and Sean Joey, Uma and Wil The Islanders Joey Jessy Trey Trey and Jess Jess Trey Jessy Jess and Joey Ronnie and Ciaran ❮ ❯

The arrival of two new Islanders, Jessy and Trey, has stirred emotions in the Villa, particularly for Joey and Jess, who are taken on dates by the newcomers.

While Jessy and Trey try to get to know Joey and Jess better, sparks fly, leaving the Villa abuzz with potential new connections.

Meanwhile, the results of the heart rate challenge cause tension between Ciaran and Nicole, as Ciaran’s heart rate increased the most for Grace. This revelation leads to frustrations and doubts, particularly from Nicole. Additionally, Grace begins to question her relationship with Joey after his date with Jessy, feeling his behavior has grown distant.

The night ends with a dramatic game of ‘Never Have I Ever,’ revealing truths and causing tension, especially when Ciaran hints at two-faced behavior in the Villa, prompting one Islander to storm off.

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.