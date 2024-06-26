Love Island’s Casa Amor twist is back – and it’s bigger than ever

Advertisements

Love Island fans, get ready to buckle up.

The iconic Casa Amor twist is making a comeback, and it’s only days away.

Starting this Sunday, the villa will be split, with girls and boys sent to separate locations.

They’ll be met by a swarm of new, sexy bombshells ready to test their relationships to the limit.

An insider dished to The Sun: “The Casa bombshells are going to make the biggest bang yet. We always say Casa Amor is the ultimate test and this year’s troop are going to be some of the lads’ Everest.”

Expect some familiar faces among the new arrivals.

“There’s some girls the lads will recognise – for good and bad reasons. There’s exes, situationships, conquests and affiliations,” the insider revealed.

The return of Casa Amor couldn’t come at a better time for fans who were worried it had been scrapped.

Host Maya Jama fueled speculation during an episode of Aftersun, causing a stir among the fanbase.

It’s safe to say, Casa Amor’s return will have everyone buzzing with anticipation.

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.