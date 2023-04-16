The Hunt for Raoul Moat cast revealed for new ITV1 drama series

The Hunt for Raoul Moat is the new drama on ITV1 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.
ITV says the new true crime series “shines a light on the human tragedies that lay behind Britain’s biggest manhunt, told through the eyes of those who sought to bring a violent killer to justice.”
A synopsis shares of the three-part drama: “The Hunt for Raoul Moat begins with Moat’s ex-partner Samantha piecing her life back together following Moat’s imprisonment for an assault. He is then released from HMP Durham after serving a four-month sentence. Sam has a new boyfriend, Chris, and she is terrified of Moat’s return.
“Despite making serious threats against Sam from inside prison, the former Newcastle doorman is hellbent on rekindling their relationship. When he realises that isn’t going to happen, Moat equips himself with a shotgun to confront Sam and her new partner.”
The Hunt for Raoul Moat 2023 cast
Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of The Hunt for Raoul Moat
Lee Ingleby plays Neil Adamson
Vineeta Rishi plays Nisha Roberts
Matt Stokoe plays Raoul Moat
Sonya Cassidy plays Diane Barnwell
Sally Messham plays Samantha Stobbart
Angela Bain plays Sally Brown
Sophie Wise plays Beckie Brown
Josef Davies plays Chris Brown
Gavin O’Connor plays Steve Neill
Mark Stobbart plays Neil Robson
Jessica Johnson plays Suzie Clarke
Gina Murray plays Lesley Stobbart
Joe Blakemore plays Karl Ness
Anand Toora plays Qhuram Awan
Dan Skinner plays PC David Rathband
Elèna Gyasi plays PC Debbie
Clare Corbett plays Kath Rathband
Paul Charlton plays Justin Endsley
Gemma Page plays Sue Sim
Bill Ward plays Mike Anderson
William Owen plays Reporter Harry
Joanna Horton plays Penny Andrews
Dale Meeks plays Rory Sutcliffe
Brian James Leys plays UC Jimmy
Leah Baskaran plays Hannah
Neil Grainger plays Matt
Marianne McIvor plays Jody Wills
Chris Garner plays Justin McCombe
Christina Berriman Dawson plays Louise Robinson
Matthew Bates plays Surgeon
Nicholas A Newman plays Sergeant Malcolm Wright
Fiona Skinner plays Tracey
Dylan Blore plays Ricky
Stevie Raine plays Nicholas Spencer
Stephanie Putson plays Resident
Daniel Watson plays Suspect
Sacharissa Claxton plays Sarah Wallasey
Watch The Hunt for Raoul Moat on TV and online
The Hunt For Raoul Moat will start on ITV1 on Sunday, 16 April at 9PM.
The three-part series continues on Monday, 17 April and Tuesday, 18 April at 9PM. You’ll also be able to watch online via ITVX.
A synopsis of the first episode shares: “Samantha Stobbart strikes up a new romance with Christopher Brown. She is increasingly nervous about her abusive ex-partner, Raoul Moat, being released from prison, where he has been serving a short sentence for assaulting a child. Moat refuses to acknowledge that their relationship is over.
“Possessive and pathologically jealous, Moat becomes incensed when he learns about Sam’s new partner. Upon his release, Moat commits a brutal and violent crime. On the run, Moat has no intention of going quietly and sets his sights on attacking the very police force now hunting him.”