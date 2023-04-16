The Hunt for Raoul Moat cast revealed for new ITV1 drama series

The Hunt for Raoul Moat is the new drama on ITV1 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

ITV says the new true crime series “shines a light on the human tragedies that lay behind Britain’s biggest manhunt, told through the eyes of those who sought to bring a violent killer to justice.”

A synopsis shares of the three-part drama: “The Hunt for Raoul Moat begins with Moat’s ex-partner Samantha piecing her life back together following Moat’s imprisonment for an assault. He is then released from HMP Durham after serving a four-month sentence. Sam has a new boyfriend, Chris, and she is terrified of Moat’s return.

THE HUNT FOR RAOUL MOAT EPISODE 1 . Pictured: JOSEF DAVIES as Chris Brown and SALLY MESSHAM as Samantha Stobbart. Copyright ITV

“Despite making serious threats against Sam from inside prison, the former Newcastle doorman is hellbent on rekindling their relationship. When he realises that isn’t going to happen, Moat equips himself with a shotgun to confront Sam and her new partner.”

The Hunt for Raoul Moat 2023 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of The Hunt for Raoul Moat

Lee Ingleby plays Neil Adamson

Vineeta Rishi plays Nisha Roberts

Matt Stokoe plays Raoul Moat

Sonya Cassidy plays Diane Barnwell

Sally Messham plays Samantha Stobbart

Angela Bain plays Sally Brown

Sophie Wise plays Beckie Brown

Josef Davies plays Chris Brown

Gavin O’Connor plays Steve Neill

Mark Stobbart plays Neil Robson

Jessica Johnson plays Suzie Clarke

Gina Murray plays Lesley Stobbart

Joe Blakemore plays Karl Ness

Anand Toora plays Qhuram Awan

Dan Skinner plays PC David Rathband

Elèna Gyasi plays PC Debbie

Clare Corbett plays Kath Rathband

Paul Charlton plays Justin Endsley

Gemma Page plays Sue Sim

Bill Ward plays Mike Anderson

William Owen plays Reporter Harry

Joanna Horton plays Penny Andrews

Dale Meeks plays Rory Sutcliffe

Brian James Leys plays UC Jimmy

Leah Baskaran plays Hannah

Neil Grainger plays Matt

Marianne McIvor plays Jody Wills

Chris Garner plays Justin McCombe

Christina Berriman Dawson plays Louise Robinson

Matthew Bates plays Surgeon

Nicholas A Newman plays Sergeant Malcolm Wright

Fiona Skinner plays Tracey

Dylan Blore plays Ricky

Stevie Raine plays Nicholas Spencer

Stephanie Putson plays Resident

Daniel Watson plays Suspect

Sacharissa Claxton plays Sarah Wallasey

Watch The Hunt for Raoul Moat on TV and online

The Hunt For Raoul Moat will start on ITV1 on Sunday, 16 April at 9PM.

The three-part series continues on Monday, 17 April and Tuesday, 18 April at 9PM. You’ll also be able to watch online via ITVX.

A synopsis of the first episode shares: “Samantha Stobbart strikes up a new romance with Christopher Brown. She is increasingly nervous about her abusive ex-partner, Raoul Moat, being released from prison, where he has been serving a short sentence for assaulting a child. Moat refuses to acknowledge that their relationship is over.

“Possessive and pathologically jealous, Moat becomes incensed when he learns about Sam’s new partner. Upon his release, Moat commits a brutal and violent crime. On the run, Moat has no intention of going quietly and sets his sights on attacking the very police force now hunting him.”

More on: ITV TV