Ken Bruce to bring PopMaster TV series to More4

A TV version of Ken Bruce’s hit radio quiz PopMaster is coming to More4.

The legendary DJ will bring his music trivia game to the screen in a new six-part series.

Channel 4 explain: “PopMaster sees two contestants asked a series of 10 questions based on popular music from the 1950s to the present day. Each question is worth three points other than the third, sixth and ninth bonus questions which are worth six points and come from a cryptic topic chosen by the player at the start of the quiz. There are a total of 39 points up for grabs.

“Questions cover a variety of genres of music and range from naming artists based on the titles of or clips of songs, as well as identifying the year certain songs were hits – often seeing players being just ‘one year out’.

“After both players have answered 10 questions, the winning contestant goes on to play ‘Three-in-Ten’, in which they have ten seconds to name three UK Singles Chart hits for one particular artist or group.”

In each episode, the winner will advance on to the grand final where only one can be crowned overall champion.

Ken Bruce said: “After all these years we are finally bring PopMaster to the telly where we’ll be challenging music lovers from around the country to not only recall a range of facts and stats about chart toppers and beyond over the decades, but to do so under the glare of studio lights and with the added pressure of television cameras.

“I can’t wait to get started – and find out whether I might have a face for TV after all!”

PopMaster will air on More4 with a start date to be announced.

The original radio game premiered on BBC Radio 2 where it ran for 25 years. The show moved with Ken Bruce to Greatest Hits Radio in April of 2023.

More on: More4 TV