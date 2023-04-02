Antiques Roadshow tonight - World Cup memorabilia, Bergman bronze figures, gold sovereigns

Antiques Roadshow continues tonight (2 April 2023) on BBC One with its latest episode.

Tonight the team head to Powis Castle and Gardens, one of the grandest houses in Wales.

Wayne Colquhoun examines a collection of memorabilia from the 1966 World Cup that belonged to Hugh Johns, the ITV commentator who covered the famous final.

Serhat Ahmet admires a dramatic porcelain sculpture of a lifeboat crewman, while Alexandra Aguilar challenges host Fiona Bruce to put a collection of exquisite Japanese items in order of value.

Mark Smith hears the story of a father and son who both spent time in the polar regions and sees a medal awarded for the lifesaving rescue of a man who fell into a crevasse. Lisa Lloyd admires rare Bergman bronze figures depicting Arab horsemen, while John Foster stuns the owner of a huge collection of gold sovereigns with a surprising value.

Runjeet Singh, a specialist in Asian arms and militaria, tells Fiona about one of his heroes – Tipu Sultan, the 18th-century Indian ruler known as the Tiger of Mysore – and how precious objects from his treasury ended up in Powis Castle after they were looted by British troops.

Antiques Roadshow airs at 8PM on BBC One tonight, 2 April 2023.

You can also watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer here.

The current series – the 45th to air overall – airs Sunday nights.