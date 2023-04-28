Ten Pound Poms start date confirmed for new BBC One drama

Ten Pound Poms is the brand new drama coming to BBC One in 2023 with a start date now confirmed!

The major new drama series follows a group of Brits as they leave post-war Britain in 1956 to embark on a life-altering adventure on the other side of the world

A teaser shares: “Life down under isn’t exactly the idyllic dream the new arrivals have been promised.

Ten Pound Poms: Kate (MICHELLE KEEGAN). Credit: BBC/Eleven/John Platt

“Struggling with their new identity as immigrants, we follow their triumphs and pitfalls as they adapt to a new life in a new country, far from Britain and familiarity.”

Ten Pound Poms start date

Ten Pound Poms will begin on BBC One and iPlayer at 9PM on Sunday, 14 May. The series has six episodes which will air weekly on TV.

Alternatively, all episodes will be available on iPlayer after the first episode airs on TV.

For now, you can watch a first trailer below…

Making up the cast are Michelle Keegan (Our Girl; Brassic) as Kate, Faye Marsay (Game Of Thrones; Black Mirror) as Annie and Warren Brown as Terry (The Responder; Luther).

They’re joined by Australian actors Rob Collins (Mystery Road; Firebite), Leon Ford (Elvis; The Light Between Oceans), Declan Coyle (Long Black; Life Of Jess), David Field (Shantaram; Preacher), Stephen Curry (Hounds Of Love; The Castle), Hattie Hook (Savage River; Of An Age), Finn Treacy (The Portable Door; Young Rock) and Emma Hamilton (The Tudors; Mr Selfridge).

The series has been written by Brassic’s Danny Brocklehurst with filming taking place on location in Australia.

