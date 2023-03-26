Deal Or No Deal is officially heading back to TV, this time hosted by Stephen Mulhern.

The iconic game show will return for a brand new series on ITV1 and ITVX.

The series will once again see contestants battle it out against the notorious Banker to be in with a chance of winning a life-changing cash prize, in a nail-biting game of nerves and intuition.

A teaser shares: “Each week, a contestant is confronted with 22 sealed boxes, each one hiding a different amount of money. Without knowing what each one contains, the contestant must eliminate the boxes, which are opened one at a time, and the amount of money inside is revealed.

“Pressure mounts as the player is tempted by the notorious Banker to accept an offer of cash in exchange for what might be inside their box. As long as the larger cash prizes remain unchosen, the Banker’s offers will get higher. But that can all change in an instant if a big cash prize is unveiled.

Host Stephen Mulhern said: “Wow what an opportunity, I’m beyond excited to be hosting the brand-new series. I’ve always been such a huge fan of the show, so much so, I’ve been practising at home with small cereal boxes!

“It looks so simple but it’s an incredibly compelling game for both those playing and the viewers watching at home. It’s one of the greatest shows of all time and to be the new host is an honour! I can’t wait to get started”

Casting for the new series is open now and you can apply online via dealornodeal.co.uk

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment commissioning at ITV added: “Deal or No Deal is such an iconic format and we are delighted that it will be joining the ITV family. Stephen’s infectious warmth and wit mixed with his natural rapport with members of the public is the perfect combination for this much-loved TV series.

Originally hosted by Noel Edmonds, Deal Or No Deal first ran on Channel 4 for more than a decade between 2005 and 2016.