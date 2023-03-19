Grace cast revealed for series 3 of ITV1 show

Grace series 3 has arrived on ITV1 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

The hit crime drama is an adaptation of international, bestselling author Peter James’ award winning novels.

A teaser for the new series of three episodes shares: “As East Sussex police bid farewell to ACC Alison Vosper, the announcement of her replacement is not welcome news for Grace. Shaken by the recent sighting of Sandy, Roy attempts to get closer to the truth while trying to move forward with Cleo, as he is drawn into three sinister investigations.

GRACE SERIES 3. Pictured: JOHN SIMM as DS Roy Grace and RICHIE CAMPBELL as DS Branson.

“A chilling serial offender from Grace’s past, a road traffic accident which unleashes a web of vengeance and a shocking murder attempt on the Brighton music scene, all test Grace’s skill as past and present collide for Roy, forcing him to confront old memories and learn from previous mistakes.”

Grace 2023 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of series 3 of Grace…

John Simm plays DS Roy Grace

Richie Campbell plays DS Glenn Branson

Craig Parkinson plays DS Norman Potting

Laura Elphinstone plays DS Bella Moy

Zoe Tapper plays Cleo Morey

Brad Morrison plays DS Nick Nicholl

Sam Hoare plays ACC Cassian Pewe

Alexander Cobb plays Kevin Spinella

Rakie Ayola plays ACC Alison Vosper

Heather Foster plays Rachel Ryan

Thomas Coombes plays Johnny Kerridge

Boni Adeliyi plays Mimi

Luke Norris plays Rollo Mercer

Max Krupski plays Mingo

Jay Oliver Yip plays Punt

Andy Apollo plays Badger

Ben Wiggins plays Oliver Starling

Charlotte Workman plays Soit Officer

Jack Pierce plays Jack Skerrit

Rob Jarvis plays DI Sid Barrow

Jo Herbert plays Anna

Charlotte Christof plays Roxy

Ernest Gromov plays Detective Marcel Kullen

Kiera Lester plays Sasha

Joanna Brooks plays Maggie

Nicholas Tizzard plays Dominic Pope

Claudia Jolly plays Pippa Starling

Molly Harris plays Jesse

Tyler plays Ryan

Rai Endah plays Bo

Darcy Collins plays Girl

Elliot Cable plays Barman

Robert Hands plays Pete Winnicks

Clare Calbraith plays Sandy

Henry Miller plays Dr Theobald

Darragh Hand plays Leo

Lizzie Back plays Daisy

Sibylla Meienberg plays Margarete

Watch Grace on TV and online

Series 3 of Grace begin on Sunday 19 March at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

You’ll also be able to watch online on ITVX where past episodes are currently available on catch up.

A synopsis of the first episode of the new series, titled Dead Like You, shares: “A chilling event at the Royal Edward hotel on the night of Assistant Chief Constable, Alison Vosper’s leaving do forces Grace and Branson into a difficult position when they must investigate all hotel guests, including high ranking East Sussex police attendees.

“Something about the incident is causing a deep unease in Grace – he knows he’s seen this before. Has a sinister offender from Grace’s past dubbed the Brighton Prowler resurfaced or is this a copycat?

“As the attacks continue, Grace is convinced it’s the same man – and delving into the past may be the key to saving the next victim.”

