Grace cast revealed for series 3 of ITV1 show

Grace series 3 has arrived on ITV1 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.
The hit crime drama is an adaptation of international, bestselling author Peter James’ award winning novels.
A teaser for the new series of three episodes shares: “As East Sussex police bid farewell to ACC Alison Vosper, the announcement of her replacement is not welcome news for Grace. Shaken by the recent sighting of Sandy, Roy attempts to get closer to the truth while trying to move forward with Cleo, as he is drawn into three sinister investigations.
“A chilling serial offender from Grace’s past, a road traffic accident which unleashes a web of vengeance and a shocking murder attempt on the Brighton music scene, all test Grace’s skill as past and present collide for Roy, forcing him to confront old memories and learn from previous mistakes.”
Grace 2023 cast
Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of series 3 of Grace…
John Simm plays DS Roy Grace
Richie Campbell plays DS Glenn Branson
Craig Parkinson plays DS Norman Potting
Laura Elphinstone plays DS Bella Moy
Zoe Tapper plays Cleo Morey
Brad Morrison plays DS Nick Nicholl
Sam Hoare plays ACC Cassian Pewe
Alexander Cobb plays Kevin Spinella
Rakie Ayola plays ACC Alison Vosper
Heather Foster plays Rachel Ryan
Thomas Coombes plays Johnny Kerridge
Boni Adeliyi plays Mimi
Luke Norris plays Rollo Mercer
Max Krupski plays Mingo
Jay Oliver Yip plays Punt
Andy Apollo plays Badger
Ben Wiggins plays Oliver Starling
Charlotte Workman plays Soit Officer
Jack Pierce plays Jack Skerrit
Rob Jarvis plays DI Sid Barrow
Jo Herbert plays Anna
Charlotte Christof plays Roxy
Ernest Gromov plays Detective Marcel Kullen
Kiera Lester plays Sasha
Joanna Brooks plays Maggie
Nicholas Tizzard plays Dominic Pope
Claudia Jolly plays Pippa Starling
Molly Harris plays Jesse
Tyler plays Ryan
Rai Endah plays Bo
Darcy Collins plays Girl
Elliot Cable plays Barman
Robert Hands plays Pete Winnicks
Clare Calbraith plays Sandy
Henry Miller plays Dr Theobald
Darragh Hand plays Leo
Lizzie Back plays Daisy
Sibylla Meienberg plays Margarete
Watch Grace on TV and online
Series 3 of Grace begin on Sunday 19 March at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
You’ll also be able to watch online on ITVX where past episodes are currently available on catch up.
A synopsis of the first episode of the new series, titled Dead Like You, shares: “A chilling event at the Royal Edward hotel on the night of Assistant Chief Constable, Alison Vosper’s leaving do forces Grace and Branson into a difficult position when they must investigate all hotel guests, including high ranking East Sussex police attendees.
“Something about the incident is causing a deep unease in Grace – he knows he’s seen this before. Has a sinister offender from Grace’s past dubbed the Brighton Prowler resurfaced or is this a copycat?
“As the attacks continue, Grace is convinced it’s the same man – and delving into the past may be the key to saving the next victim.”